Richmond, TX – This past Saturday, 26 graduating high school seniors from Fort Bend County
each received a $1,500 scholarship from Sheriff Eric Fagan, Jokes and Justice, in partnership with
Patrick’s Project, and Unlimited Visions Aftercare, Inc.
In 2014, Sheriff Eric Fagan and Captain Kevin Hunt started “Jokes and Justice,” a comedy
showcase for a cause. Since its inception, Jokes and Justice, designed to bring the community and
law enforcement together to share an evening of laughter, has awarded $136,000 in scholarships
to graduating high school seniors.
The 2023 graduating seniors who received scholarships Saturday are:
Alifiya Saleem Elizabeth Shin
Anana Ardoin Fortune Iwuh
Andon Flenoy Gemma Alas
Babitta Sajeesh Jramail Tyler II
Bashar Zaibaq Marc Betancourt
Brooklynn Ochoa Mikhaila Reid
Bryce Jackson Shane Coleman
Caleb Martin Sonia Jacobo
Camile Stokes Sydnee Thomas
Clarissa Holguin Sydney Geter
Daniella Chandler Tanish Bhatia
Dominic Michaux Tanner Riley
Eian Perry Taylor Williams
Sheriff Fagan expressed the importance of investing in our children and offered words of
encouragement to each of the students. Additionally, he thanked Captain Hunt for the partnership
with the Improv Comedy Club, and Patrick’s Project and Unlimited Visions for their collaboration.
In addition to the scholarship, each student received a custom medallion, t-shirt, and Proclamation
from State Representative Ron Reynolds. Sheriff Fagan said, “it was a good day to reward such
deserving students with these scholarships totaling $39,000.”
The Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) Black Alumni Network (BAN) did an amazing job supporting the student actors and crew. Several BAN members...Read more
Leave a Reply