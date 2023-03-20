Richmond, TX – This past Saturday, 26 graduating high school seniors from Fort Bend County

each received a $1,500 scholarship from Sheriff Eric Fagan, Jokes and Justice, in partnership with

Patrick’s Project, and Unlimited Visions Aftercare, Inc.

In 2014, Sheriff Eric Fagan and Captain Kevin Hunt started “Jokes and Justice,” a comedy

showcase for a cause. Since its inception, Jokes and Justice, designed to bring the community and

law enforcement together to share an evening of laughter, has awarded $136,000 in scholarships

to graduating high school seniors.

The 2023 graduating seniors who received scholarships Saturday are:

Alifiya Saleem Elizabeth Shin

Anana Ardoin Fortune Iwuh

Andon Flenoy Gemma Alas

Babitta Sajeesh Jramail Tyler II

Bashar Zaibaq Marc Betancourt

Brooklynn Ochoa Mikhaila Reid

Bryce Jackson Shane Coleman

Caleb Martin Sonia Jacobo

Camile Stokes Sydnee Thomas

Clarissa Holguin Sydney Geter

Daniella Chandler Tanish Bhatia

Dominic Michaux Tanner Riley

Eian Perry Taylor Williams

Sheriff Fagan expressed the importance of investing in our children and offered words of

encouragement to each of the students. Additionally, he thanked Captain Hunt for the partnership

with the Improv Comedy Club, and Patrick’s Project and Unlimited Visions for their collaboration.

In addition to the scholarship, each student received a custom medallion, t-shirt, and Proclamation

from State Representative Ron Reynolds. Sheriff Fagan said, “it was a good day to reward such

deserving students with these scholarships totaling $39,000.”