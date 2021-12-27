 Second Commandment: Second Amendment

Spread the love

American society is toying with utter destruction, because too many Americans refuse to spiritually acknowledge what God demands of all of us: “Love God with all of your heart, soul, mind, and love thy neighbor as thy self.” (The First and Second Commandments). There is a difference between serving God, and serving one’s local community and nation. The First and Second Amendments to the constitution are about freedom of religion, speech, press, the right of free assembly, and the right to keep and bear arms. Mass school shootings are clear-cut spiritual examples of a nation state in moral decline, because of an overly exaggerated interpretation of Second Amendment Rights. America, know this: our children are our future. Sandy Hook (12-14-2012) shook the soul of America, and Christian Right Evangelicals and The GOP did absolutely nothing about it. Parkland (2-14-18) inspired children to march in the streets to affect a real spiritual difference/change in our gun-culture oriented society, and Christian Right Evangelicals did nothing. Oxford, Michigan (November 30, 2021) raises the spiritual question of: how do we live as a society when our children are motivated to carry guns to schools rather than books? Question: what are we going to do now? Because: it is spiritually written “Lo. Children are an heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.” (Psalm 127: 3). What life do we have if we cannot live in peace and harmony with each other? Life must be lived in human community, and human community must be lived under the reality of GOD; that equal is equal, not more or less equal. Too many Americans are attempting to have a love affair with The Second Amendment (GUNS) rather than The Second Commandment (LOVE). Hence, “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.”

Christian Right Evangelicals (The So-Called Moral Majority), The GOP and White Nationalist Groups desire to live superficially by the First and Second Amendments to the constitution rather than live spiritually by the First and Second Commandments of GOD. Consequently, America has become a ball of violent oriented confusion; whereby might makes right, not truth. Hence, the Ontological spiritual conceptualization of God has become a money making acronym for a false g-o-d: guns, oil, and drugs.

Too many Americans; especially our children are growing-up experiencing self-hatred as well as being taught to hate others, because of skin-color. Hatred kills. America has the most sophisticated military system on earth to protect Americans from foreign enemies. Why then do we need so many weapons to protect ourselves from each other; especially military-style weaponry? Has America become its own militaristic worst enemy; that is warring enemies within? Institutionalizing evil is a deadly proposition, but: “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.” (Matthew 5: 6). Moreover, Jesus said: “I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger, and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.” (John 6: 35). America, Jesus is the true bread from heaven. Amen!