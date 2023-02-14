CÎROC and Sean “Diddy” Combs launched the latest iteration of #CIROCStands for Black Excellence Month during Super Bowl Weekend in partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) as they recognized powerful Black & Brown women in Sports journalism.

Together with host Award-winning journalist, NYT Bestselling author, and TV host Elaine Welteroth, and fellow journalists MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Cari Champion and Kelsey Nicole Nelson on Saturday February 11th at NFL House, CÎROC hosted an intimate panel discussion for invited guests and media to explore their inspirational stories and spirit as they toast to their success and journeys.

“Black women have a special gift of storytelling that has added value and a unique perspective to the way sports stories are now told. Our panelists and moderators for #CIRCOStands, such as MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Cari Champion, and Kelsey Nicole Nelson, are proof of that success. We are especially proud to celebrate Black journalists during a Super Bowl that will be a history-making moment with two Black quarterbacks leading their teams.” says NABJ President Dorothy Tucker

Activating throughout the year to support moments that matter most to our communities both locally and nationally, #CIROCStands has continued to honor its commitment to celebrate Black excellence year round, highlighting those defining culture and shaping the future across the nation through impactful mural visuals in cities like Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles and empowering messages through billboards in Chicago and New York City.

