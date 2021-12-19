Spread the love

The GOP is practicing a dangerous ungodly hostile political takeover game of scorched earth politics that has American democracy in turmoil. The lack of political civility and moral decency in our politics has American society in free-fall decline. Russia played an external militaristic scorched earth war game policy against Germany to save a nation. Christian Right Evangelicals, the GOP and White Nationalist Groups are using a political scorched earth take over policy in order to destroy democracy for White Privilege Autocracy. White Privilege oriented individuals are seeking to limit the Voting Rights, Civil Rights, and Economic Power of Blacks, and other Minorities who think antithetically to their evil doctrine of “White Privilege”: something for nothing. All great nations have fallen/declined, because they refuse to work for their own socio-economic benefit and only seek to use others as chattel labor. God mandated that all individuals work by the sweat of their brow. Unfortunately, America is on the same flawed political pathway seeking to institutionalize White Privilege based upon autocracy: political and physical violence.

America, it is easy to devilishly destroy a nation, but more godly to build a nation. The GOP’s scorched earth policy is spiritually and physically destined to end as a catastrophic disaster, because all individuals are subject to God’s spiritual judgment principle: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” Law Enforcement Constabularies and White Privilege Groups you cannot kill all Non-White-Americans as the Germans sought to exterminate the Jewish people. Non-Whites, just in case you see cattle-cars in your neighborhoods do not call 911, but alert everyone you can by any means necessary. Too many Whites have become radicalized behind skin-tone. Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalist Groups who told you that skin-color gives you the power and privilege of ruler ship over other human beings? It was not God; therefore, it must have been the devil, because God has warned us: Do Not Partake Of Sin! America, life is too short to become stupid. God created all nations out of one blood, and death and life are in the power of the tongue. Thus, a scorched earth policy can be a blessing or a curse depending on the objective (s): “Behold, I set before you this day a blessing and a curse, a blessing, if you obey the commandments of the Lord your God, which I command you this day, and a curse if you will not obey the commandments of the Lord your God.”

The power to live a godly life comes from within (God); not the external power to destroy. Life more abundantly is based upon God’s Promises, and the precious sacrifices of His Son: “Whereby are given us exceeding great, and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.” (2 Peter 1: 4). Democracy constitutionally requires that we live a life of inclusion based upon the spiritual truths of God, and the constitutional moral truths that all individuals are created equal, as defined by natural human rights. Amen.