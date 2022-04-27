HOUSTON (April 26, 2022) – Lone Star College-North Harris celebrated the academic success

of more than 150 students at the Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, April 20.

Campus leadership, along with several of the scholarship donors, were on hand to congratulate

this year’s scholarship recipients and take photos with the students. The ceremony included

remarks from current LSC-North Harris student and scholarship recipient Shiza Rubab, who

also works at the campus. Rubab spoke about the positive impact her scholarships have had on

her academic success.

“Coming from Pakistan, where recognition within the school system is a little hard to earn, the

ways of being announced a recipient, being a student spotlight in the president’s newsletters,

getting appreciated, and receiving tons of congratulations, was a vast change in the state of

mind,” Rubab said during her speech. “These scholarships served as the building blocks of my

confidence, by which I was motivated enough to join further programs like Global Scholars and

eventually work in the Business Office.”

In total, more than $149,000 in scholarships was given to 178 LSC-North Harris students. The

college currently has 34 endowments that annually yield scholarships, with another four

endowments planned for students at LSC-North Harris.

“Donors to the LSC Foundation make the work we do possible,” said Nicole Robinson Gauthier,

Executive Director, Lone Star College Foundation. “Removing financial barriers in the path of a

student’s education changes lives for generations, and we are so grateful.”

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost

academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today

and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head,

Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston

area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of

Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’

list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and

Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.