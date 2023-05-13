S.H.A.P.E. Community Center resumed their annual International Food Festival since the pandemic brought it to a halt. This event was a labor of love from the unique international community of Houston, as the various food vendors donated food from their respective country to raise money for S.H.A.P.E. They believe that a way to confront xenophobia and misunderstanding of different cultures and people, is by sharing food and communing together to help foster people to connect and fellowship. The festival featured artists from genres across the world. This event is also leading up to the 44th Annual Pan-African Cultural Festival that will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023.