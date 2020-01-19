Rosales remains on top of standings after day two of SWAC West RoundUp

Spread the love









DALLAS —Freshman Patricia Rosales continued to hold the top stop in the individual standings following Prairie View A&M bowling’s efforts in day two of the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Bowling Roundup.

The Lady Panthers now hold a 6-3 record and head into day three in second place behind Jackson State University (7-2) after splitting the day’s matches.

Prairie View A&M dropped a match against Jackson State 920-884 to open match play but rebounded back with a strong 914-794 win over Texas Southern.

After being slightly edged out by Alabama State 875-868, the Lady Panthers ended the day with an 884-769 victory over Alabama A&M.

PVAMU currently holds a 178.2 pins per game and has a total pinfall of 8,911.

Four Lady Panthers currently hold four of the top five spots in the individual standings, led by Rosales.

She currently boasts an average of 191.8 pins per game.

Sophomore Crystal Cline is in third place with a 186.88 average.

Senior Jada Davis and freshman Stephanie Vasquez also cracked the top five with 182.89 and 182.20 averages, respectively.

“We had another tough grinding day but I am proud of how the team is holding up,” said head PVAMU Bowling Coach Glenn White. “We’re in good shape only one game behind in the win column but ahead in total pin count. I’m also proud to see that four of the top five in individual play are Panthers. We’ll try to finish strong tomorrow.”

The Lady Panthers will play in the SWAC West Roundup on Sunday.