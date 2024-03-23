ROBERT LEDAY DEC 3, 1952 – MAR 1, 2024

Robert LeDay was born on December 3, 1952, in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was the h child born to the union of the late Alcide LeDay and Orelia Jean LeDay. Robert grew up in a traditional Catholic family. He was baptized at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, LA, where he served as an altar boy for 11 years. Robert attended Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in St. Landry Parish and graduated as a valedictorian. He went on to further his education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated with the class of 1974 and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Accounting. While at Southern University, Robert was married to Mary Davis, and their oldest child, Na Tasha, was born in Baton Rouge, LA in 1973. They then moved to Houston, Texas and became members of St. Monica’s Catholic Church. Two daughters followed: LaChrisha was born in 1977, and the youngest daughter, LaToya, was born in 1981.

After moving to Houston, TX, Robert worked as an accountant for Arthur Andersen. Three years later, he worked for Ernest and Whitney. Robert eventually moved on to work for Shell Oil Company for eight years and then HL&P, where he worked for five years. Robert was always a leader and had an entrepreneurial spirit. While he continued working, he began his RL Tax & Accounting Services. He was laid o from HL&P and continued working his accounting business full-time for 30 years until he retired in 2023.

He and his sister, Rita Songs, also opened L&S Small World Academy, a daycare center, which stayed in operation for 35 years. In 1990, Robert was married to Dorothy Jefferson. Dorothy had one daughter, Angela, from a previous marriage. They were married for 34 years.

Besides being a leader and entrepreneur, Robert will be remembered as a person that cared for everyone, and always made people laugh and smile. He was an active community member, and was involved in the Acres Home Chamber of Commerce for ve years, in addition to other community organizations. He continued his work in the Catholic Church as a dedicated member to St. Monica’s Catholic Church and was active in the Knights of Peter Claver. He was also dedicated to helping the youth, and in addition to L&S Small World Academy, he began the L&S Youth Sports Organization which continued even a er he stepped away. Robert will be remembered as a person that thoroughly loved people and especially loved his family. Anything he could do to bring his family together brought him joy.

rough traveling, assisting with family reunions in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Washington, Louisiana, banquets with Acres Home Chamber of Commerce, going out to eat, sports, or home celebrations, Robert wanted his family around. He leaves behind many wonderful memories of these family gatherings.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Alcide and Orelia Jean LeDay; Roosevelt LeDay (grandson), two nieces: Toni Wims (god-daughter) and Tayneshia Je erson; his seven deceased sisters, Vera LeDay, Mary Jack Levy, Stella ierry, Inez E. Boutte-Edwards, Ida omas, Marlene Woods, and eresa Jack; and three deceased brothers: Fredrick LeDay, Freddie LeDay and Curley LeDay. He leaves a legacy of love to his wife, Dorothy LeDay, Daughters: NaTasha LeDay, LaChrisha Bibby (David Bibby), LaToya Christian (Robert Christian Jr.), Angela omas (Fredrick om as); Grandchildren: Natalie Fofung, Brandon Fofung, Crystal Bibby, Angela (Mia) omas; three sisters: Rita Songs (Daviddeceased), Verlie Wims (Alfred), Lucy Smith (John); three brothers-in-law: Edward Jefferson Jr. (Gladys), Horace Ray Jefferson (Janet), Ricky Jefferson (Elnora); three sister in-laws, Nan Arceneaux (Gerald), Janice Jefferson, Connie LeDay; one Godson: Rayshon Fleeks, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins from the Alcide and LeDay family, and the Jefferson family, along with other relatives.