ROBERT LEDAY DEC 3, 1952 – MAR 1, 2024
Robert LeDay was born on December 3, 1952, in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was the h child born to the union of the late Alcide LeDay and Orelia Jean LeDay. Robert grew up in a traditional Catholic family. He was baptized at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, LA, where he served as an altar boy for 11 years. Robert attended Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in St. Landry Parish and graduated as a valedictorian. He went on to further his education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated with the class of 1974 and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Accounting. While at Southern University, Robert was married to Mary Davis, and their oldest child, Na Tasha, was born in Baton Rouge, LA in 1973. They then moved to Houston, Texas and became members of St. Monica’s Catholic Church. Two daughters followed: LaChrisha was born in 1977, and the youngest daughter, LaToya, was born in 1981.
After moving to Houston, TX, Robert worked as an accountant for Arthur Andersen. Three years later, he worked for Ernest and Whitney. Robert eventually moved on to work for Shell Oil Company for eight years and then HL&P, where he worked for five years. Robert was always a leader and had an entrepreneurial spirit. While he continued working, he began his RL Tax & Accounting Services. He was laid o from HL&P and continued working his accounting business full-time for 30 years until he retired in 2023.
He and his sister, Rita Songs, also opened L&S Small World Academy, a daycare center, which stayed in operation for 35 years. In 1990, Robert was married to Dorothy Jefferson. Dorothy had one daughter, Angela, from a previous marriage. They were married for 34 years.
Besides being a leader and entrepreneur, Robert will be remembered as a person that cared for everyone, and always made people laugh and smile. He was an active community member, and was involved in the Acres Home Chamber of Commerce for ve years, in addition to other community organizations. He continued his work in the Catholic Church as a dedicated member to St. Monica’s Catholic Church and was active in the Knights of Peter Claver. He was also dedicated to helping the youth, and in addition to L&S Small World Academy, he began the L&S Youth Sports Organization which continued even a er he stepped away. Robert will be remembered as a person that thoroughly loved people and especially loved his family. Anything he could do to bring his family together brought him joy.
rough traveling, assisting with family reunions in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Washington, Louisiana, banquets with Acres Home Chamber of Commerce, going out to eat, sports, or home celebrations, Robert wanted his family around. He leaves behind many wonderful memories of these family gatherings.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Alcide and Orelia Jean LeDay; Roosevelt LeDay (grandson), two nieces: Toni Wims (god-daughter) and Tayneshia Je erson; his seven deceased sisters, Vera LeDay, Mary Jack Levy, Stella ierry, Inez E. Boutte-Edwards, Ida omas, Marlene Woods, and eresa Jack; and three deceased brothers: Fredrick LeDay, Freddie LeDay and Curley LeDay. He leaves a legacy of love to his wife, Dorothy LeDay, Daughters: NaTasha LeDay, LaChrisha Bibby (David Bibby), LaToya Christian (Robert Christian Jr.), Angela omas (Fredrick om as); Grandchildren: Natalie Fofung, Brandon Fofung, Crystal Bibby, Angela (Mia) omas; three sisters: Rita Songs (Daviddeceased), Verlie Wims (Alfred), Lucy Smith (John); three brothers-in-law: Edward Jefferson Jr. (Gladys), Horace Ray Jefferson (Janet), Ricky Jefferson (Elnora); three sister in-laws, Nan Arceneaux (Gerald), Janice Jefferson, Connie LeDay; one Godson: Rayshon Fleeks, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins from the Alcide and LeDay family, and the Jefferson family, along with other relatives.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.