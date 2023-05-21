Vigilantism has become a serious public safety problem in American society because vigilantism is not punished to the full extent of criminal law. Sadly, in Confederate Southern States we have in operation, “Stand Your Ground Laws.”

When a society promotes individualized policing it gives rise to vigilantism, and vigilantism engenders societal confusion and chaos, especially in a multi-cultural democratic society. America let’s utilize common sense, even though common sense is not common, especially among Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided and confused Blacks, and other minorities. Seeking to justify one sin with another sin is still sin.

Therefore, America, let’s not put these variables into motion whereby we enter the land of no return inhabited by mad men, because Newton’s Third Law of motion states, “That for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” Physics is a pure science, not B. S., because in Romans 12: 2, God reminds us, “Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”

America, not even the Dr. of death, Jack Kevorkian, has the right to snuff out an individual’s life because he is on a subway train talking loudly, not posing a real physical threat to anyone, except only to those who were offended by the loudness, rudeness of the conversation, and skin color. The killers were primarily offended most of all by the skin tone of the individual, and they desired to demonstrate negative masculinity. Sadly, White Power Privilege seeking sympathizers have contributed over two million dollars to a defense fund for the killer of a mentally ill individual who posed absolutely no threat to anyone, but himself. No individual should have his life snuffed-out with such a callous disregard for life itself while playing vigilantism. Individuals are not brave when they attempt to play a hero and become a Nero, Emperor of Rome, burning society down.

Taking the law into one’s own hands is a losing proposition in a multicultural democratic society because it fuels and sows’ seeds of discord, confusion, and hatred between Americans. Individuals reap what they sow. However, there is a Godly and spiritual way out of this maze of societal confusion if we are willing to understand that we must: “Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfilled the law of Christ. For if a man think himself to be something, when he is nothing, he deceiveth himself” (Galatians 6: 2-3). Killing one another for loudness and rudeness is not bearing one another’s burdens. The Apostle Paul reminds all of us: “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith” (Romans 12: 3).

America, the only power that can curtail and stop the rise of Vigilantism in its ungodly tracks is the strict, bold, enforcement, and execution of criminal laws, and our willingness to allow God to intercede on behalf of American society. “For he saith, I have heard thee in time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succored thee: behold, now is the accepted time, behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6: 2). America, get right with God and cease and desist with the foolishness of the devil by individual citizens taking the law into their own hands. Amen.