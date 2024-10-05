REVEREND DR. F LOYD N. WILLIAMS SR.

By: Rebekah Williams

The life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Floyd Nathaniel Williams Sr. stand as a shining beacon of service, leadership, and devotion to both faith and community. Born on December 16, 1928, he was a man whose remarkable journey spanned over 70 years of pastoral leadership, with an impact that extended far beyond the pulpit. Reverend Dr. Williams’ life was defi ned by his deep commitment to his faith, family, and the pursuit of justice and equality. His ministry began early, obtaining a Bachelor of Divinity Degree from Bishop College at just 16 years old. His leadership started at Greater Union Baptist Church in Matthews, Texas, but upon his father’s passing in 1958, he took the helm of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Acres Homes, where he would leave an indelible mark on both the church and the city of Houston.

For over 66 consecutive years, Rev. Dr. Williams faithfully served as the esteemed pastor of Antioch, guiding the congregation through remarkable growth and spiritual transformation.

Under his leadership, the church became a vibrant hub of ministry, establishing various auxiliaries, international mission trips, and numerous outreach programs that served the spiritual and physical needs of children, youth, and adults. In 1959, a new edifice was constructed on Antioch’s premises under his direction, further solidifying the church as a cornerstone of the Acres Homes community. Rev. Dr. Williams’ contributions reached beyond the church walls.

His weekly broadcast on KYOK inspired the world and empowered people of color to protect themselves and become all that God created them to be. He was a fierce advocate for civil rights and social justice, tirelessly working to improve the lives of the marginalized and underserved. His groundbreaking efforts included becoming the first African American U.S. Postal Service driver to deliver mail, and he was a visionary in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, establishing one of the earliest celebrations of Dr. King’s birthday as a holiday in Houston, well before its national recognition.

In addition to his pastoral duties, Rev. Dr. Williams was a leader among leaders, holding esteemed positions such as Moderator Emeritus of the Independent Missionary Baptist General Association of Texas, President Emeritus of the Missionary Baptist Convention of Texas, and former Treasurer of the National Baptist Convention of America. His influence extended even further as the founder and president of the Houston Ministers Against Crime and an active member of the One Safe Houston task force. At the heart of Rev. Dr. Williams’ life was his unwavering love for his family. He instilled firm foundational principles of hard work, faith, determination, and community advocacy in his lineage, ensuring that his legacy of service and leadership would continue through the generations.

As we reflect on his life, we recognize the countless lives he touched through his unwavering dedication to ministry, justice, and humanity. Rev. Dr. F. N. Williams, Sr. was more than a pastor he was a builder of bridges, a champion for the oppressed, and a beacon of hope for those in need. Today, we honor and celebrate the life of a man who truly exemplified what it means to live a life of service. We are forever grateful for his leadership, his vision, and the love he so generously shared with his congregation, his community, and his family. His spirit, his legacy, and his work will forever be remembered in the history he helped shape and in the hearts of those he served.