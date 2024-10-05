REVEREND DR. F LOYD N. WILLIAMS SR.

The life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Floyd Nathaniel Williams Sr. stand as a shining beacon of service, leadership, and devotion to both faith and community. Born on December 16, 1928, he was a man whose remarkable journey spanned over 70 years of pastoral leadership, with an impact that extended far beyond the pulpit. Reverend Dr. Williams’ life was defi ned by his deep commitment to his faith, family, and the pursuit of justice and equality. His ministry began early, obtaining a Bachelor of Divinity Degree from Bishop College at just 16 years old. His leadership started at Greater Union Baptist Church in Matthews, Texas, but upon his father’s passing in 1958, he took the helm of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Acres Homes, where he would leave an indelible mark on both the church and the city of Houston.
For over 66 consecutive years, Rev. Dr. Williams faithfully served as the esteemed pastor of Antioch, guiding the congregation through remarkable growth and spiritual transformation.
Under his leadership, the church became a vibrant hub of ministry, establishing various auxiliaries, international mission trips, and numerous outreach programs that served the spiritual and physical needs of children, youth, and adults. In 1959, a new edifice was constructed on Antioch’s premises under his direction, further solidifying the church as a cornerstone of the Acres Homes community. Rev. Dr. Williams’ contributions reached beyond the church walls.
His weekly broadcast on KYOK inspired the world and empowered people of color to protect themselves and become all that God created them to be. He was a fierce advocate for civil rights and social justice, tirelessly working to improve the lives of the marginalized and underserved. His groundbreaking efforts included becoming the first African American U.S. Postal Service driver to deliver mail, and he was a visionary in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, establishing one of the earliest celebrations of Dr. King’s birthday as a holiday in Houston, well before its national recognition.
In addition to his pastoral duties, Rev. Dr. Williams was a leader among leaders, holding esteemed positions such as Moderator Emeritus of the Independent Missionary Baptist General Association of Texas, President Emeritus of the Missionary Baptist Convention of Texas, and former Treasurer of the National Baptist Convention of America. His influence extended even further as the founder and president of the Houston Ministers Against Crime and an active member of the One Safe Houston task force. At the heart of Rev. Dr. Williams’ life was his unwavering love for his family. He instilled firm foundational principles of hard work, faith, determination, and community advocacy in his lineage, ensuring that his legacy of service and leadership would continue through the generations.
As we reflect on his life, we recognize the countless lives he touched through his unwavering dedication to ministry, justice, and humanity. Rev. Dr. F. N. Williams, Sr. was more than a pastor he was a builder of bridges, a champion for the oppressed, and a beacon of hope for those in need. Today, we honor and celebrate the life of a man who truly exemplified what it means to live a life of service. We are forever grateful for his leadership, his vision, and the love he so generously shared with his congregation, his community, and his family. His spirit, his legacy, and his work will forever be remembered in the history he helped shape and in the hearts of those he served.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.