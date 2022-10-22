HOUSTON TX, (October 21, 2022) – Remington College’s Webster and Greenspoint locations are offering Phlebotomy Certification Prep Courses.

Phlebotomy is the procedure where a needle is used to take blood from a vein. This is usually done in preparation for lab testing.

Enrollment is open, and the course starts November 28 and includes the cost of the first attempt at the National Healthcareer Association Phlebotomy Certification Exam.

The Phlebotomy Certification Prep Course has a convenient schedule and includes hands-on training. This course is part of Remington College’s Community Education, providing a catalog of community education courses to develop personal and professional skills. These non-credit courses are designed to be short term and affordable.

Students enrolled in the Phlebotomy Certification Prep Course will attend training in-person once a week from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday.

The course fee is $580.00 and consists of:

Instruction

Out of class work

Review assessment

Phlebotomy Lab

For more information on the Phlebotomy Certification Prep Course or to register, visit: https://www.remingtoncollege. edu/community-education/

Remington College Greenspoint is located at 11310 Greens Crossing Blvd. #300, Houston, TX 77067.

Remington College’s Webster location is a satellite for the Greenspoint campus.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Knoxville, TN, operates 12 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu . For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege . Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs. Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

1 These courses have not been accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or any other accreditation agency.