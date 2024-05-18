Race is an arbitrary socio-economic societal status, not a biological status. God created human beings, not races. Race is a socio-cultural designation fixed by the dominant culture of a particular nation-state. South Africa is an exception, because Whites in South Africa are the minority race, yet White South Africans rule by the barrel of guns, guns, and more guns. Race in America is socio-economic political brainwashing, which in turn, can be described as sucker-psychology. God gives every human being free-will choice. Therefore, individuals marry, not so-called races. is is why dating, and marriage are based upon personalized free-will individual choices, not racial societal- xed status designations.

Again, individuals date and marry, not races and nation-states. Moreover, individuals cannot tell their spiritual hearts who to love, date or marry. The spiritual biproduct of marriage is a gift from God, a baby. Babies are to be loved, nurtured, and cultivated into productive adulthood. Question: why then do we have so much devilish societal confusion concerning race, dating, and marriage, even though less so than in the past? Making skin-color a god is the primary source of the Problem, because White is right, and everything else is wrong is societal insanity to the nth degree. God is God all by Himself. Skin-color is not God. More importantly, the image of God is spiritual, not anthropological. Herein lies the crux of the arbitrary spiritual socio-economic political problem race, dating, and marriage is based upon a system of human socio-economic exploitation.

A spiritually wise Black man, Willie Brannon, once told me, and a friend, Charles Moore that White men do not have a problem with Black men or other minority men marrying their daughter(s), but they do not want non-white men marrying their wives’ daughters. Readers might have to read the sentence twice or maybe even thrice to spiritually understand the socio-economic meaning. Just in case you missed it, their wives’ daughters are White. e Bible tells us that it is good to be married, because “Whoso findndeth a wife findndeth a good thing, and obtaineth favor of the Lord.” (Proverbs 18: 22). Therefore, oftentimes notions of individual freedom are usually spiritually misguided.

No matter how devilishly we attempt to socio-economically de ne and rede ne marriage. Marriage is a spiritual-love union instituted by God and based upon the spiritual four-fold foundation: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female he created them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them. Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it:” (Genesis 1: 27-28). God made absolutely no reference to skin-color. Skin-color is White men attempting to play God, and we all know why, potential extinction of the so-called White race. Therefore, marriage from God’s perspective is based upon Godly spiritual love between a man (male) and a woman (female) for purposes of procreation of species kind, and societal moral order. God only requires that individuals be spiritually evenly yoked, and therefore, God asked the question: “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3: 3).

Goes the family: Goes society. Lower forms of animal life, only sexually mate when they can biologically reproduce species kind. Human beings have free-will choice in all things, especially sexual expression, sexual activity, and the bed is undeleted in marriage between males and females. Hence, human beings can express sexuality as love and devotion or as an expression of maximizing the pleasure principle, not just as biological reproduction. A major dysfunctional factor in twenty- first century America concerning marriage, divorce, and family breakdown is the notion that family is an economic institution rather than a spiritual love union ordained by God. America herein lies the crux of our societal problem; families have economic functions, but families are not economic institutions. God created family as a spiritual unit based upon Agape spiritual love, the highest form of sacrificial love that transcends worldly circumstances.

Dating and marriage are individual choices based upon Agape spiritual love, not arbitrary racial socio-economic categories, and dynamics. Therefore, when individuals are in the right spiritual relationship with God, they can invariably be in right standing with each other. Hence, let’s make it perfectly clear God has family on his mind, all the time. America, if we could only spiritually understand this Christian precept concerning marriage and family: “Nevertheless, to avoid fornication: let every man have his own wife, and let every woman have her own husband. Let the husband render unto the wife due benevolence, and likewise also unto the wife unto the husband: e wife hath not power of her own body, but the husband: and likewise, also the husband hath not power of his own body, but the wife.” (1 Corinthians 7: 2-4). A spiritually good marriage is based upon a forgiving and giving, “give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together; and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.” (Luke 6: 38). If you are married or planning to marry this editorial is a good spiritual guide. Read it and pass it on. Selah!