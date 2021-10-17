Puff Pastry Spoons with Jam and Custard Equal Edible Taste Tasters

Spread the love

















By: Paris Brown/ NNPA Newswire Contributor

Hello and welcome back to the bake!! Today I have a really fun and simple bake to show you. Since it’s officially the fall season and the weather is cooling down, it’s the perfect time for picnics without burning in the sun. So, I came up with the ideal picnic treat- edible taste testers! These spoon-shaped pastries are perfect for dipping in jam or custard (both of which I’ll show you how to make.) The flaky, buttery pastry pairs extraordinarily well with the tart but sweet jam. The smooth and creamy custard is also a perfect pair for the crispy pastry. And the best thing about this recipe is that it’s so simple! Personally, jam is one of my favorite things to make, so I thought I’d share. So, if you have some time to spare, try my recipe. Have a blissful bake!

Ingredients:

1 pack premade pie crust

1 egg beaten plus 1 tbsp water

2 tbsp sugar

Jam:

2 cups berries of choice (I used raspberries, cherries, and blackberries)

½ cup white sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Custard:

2 cups milk

1 tsp butter

1 tbsp vanilla

2 egg yolks

½ cup white sugar

2 tbsp cornstarch

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F

2. Roll out your pie crust, then lay down a spoon on top. Trace the spoon and cut it out. Place on a prepared baking tray. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle sugar on top. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden. Be careful; they burn very quickly.

3. To a medium saucepan, add berries, lemon juice, and sugar. Place over medium heat until it comes to a boil, stirring occasionally. Place on low until it starts to thicken. Move to another bowl to cool.

4. In a saucepan, cook and stir milk, butter, and vanilla over medium heat until simmering. Make sure to remove it from heat before it comes to a boil.

5. Whisk egg yolks, sugar, and cornstarch together until thoroughly combined.

6. Put the milk mixture on low heat and slowly add the egg mixture, constantly whisking until it thickens (probably longer than you think.)

7. Move to a bowl and cover to cool.

8. Serve pastry spoons with jam and custard and enjoy!!