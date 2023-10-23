Public education matters, requires continued support

Public education is a centuries old U.S. institution that impacts the lives of children, our communities and this nation’s future, and it requires continued support now more than ever; that was the message at the 16th Annual Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce State of the Schools. The event featured a moderator-led Q&A session with the superintendents of the county’s three main school districts; Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD and Stafford Municipal School District.

The three superintendents agreed that local public school systems remain relevant, impactful institutions that need financial, staffing, social and emotional support from the government, community and parents now more than ever. FBISD’s Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Lamar CISD’s Dr. Roosevelt Nivens and Stafford MSD’s Dr. Robert Bostic agreed that bullying and other unacceptable student behaviors, stagnant employee wages, staff shortages, and employee fatigue are major issues facing their districts presently.

“When I first became a teacher and would be at a social gathering, I could not wait for someone to ask me about my profession so I could tell them, ‘I’m a teacher!’” Whitbeck said. “That has changed. Last year in Texas, 50,000 teachers left the profession for various reasons, but only 19,000 have been certified as new teachers. That’s 31,000 educators that we don’t have.” The superintendents fielded questions from the moderator before a full house at Safari Texas Ranch for over an hour Wednesday afternoon. “I hope you’ve learned more about why public education is so important,” Chamber Education Division Chair and Moderator Jim Rice told the audience. “It is the great equalizer.”