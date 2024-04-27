PROTECT YOURSELF FROM HUMAN TRAFFICKING

By Raven Lolia
Human trafficking is a global problem that remains unresolved. Why is that? Many individuals believe that trafficking and modern-day slavery are topics you might only hear about in an episode of a television drama. Little do we realize the United States is one of the top countries with the highest rates of trafficking. In the United States, the populations deemed to be the most vulnerable are women, children, those who are homeless, children withheld in the court system, juveniles, and foreigners. According to the Department of Justice, approximately 40% of all victims are black. There are several ways to identify a potential victim of trafficking. e person is never permitted to be alone with anyone other than their known guardian, friend, or partner and is isolated. e person has a language or other social barrier that hinders them from speaking up for themselves.
e person verbalizes living with their employer. Look for visible signs of physical or emotional abuse and mistreatment. Check also for tattoos, markings, or brandings on the skin in addition to other suspicious indicators. e individual may also be avoiding socialization with anyone. How Can You Stay Safe? Always stay vigilant of your surroundings. When entering and exiting a building or your vehicle, remain aware of everything taking place around you. Maintain a safe distance at all times. While out, maintain a safe distance from anyone you don’t know. Leave enough room in between you and any person that allows you to get away or defend yourself if needed. Avoid isolation. Be mindful of remaining too long in an isolated space such as a park or parking lot. Leave the area quickly.
Implement a 45-second rule. Start the engine and drive off immediately after getting in your vehicle. Many assume they are safe if they are locked in their car, allowing them to sit idle for a long time before driving off. Thoroughly research information on posted ads. As you move throughout your day, you may see papers that have want ads for job postings or missing persons. At times, those postings may not always be genuine. Calling a number and being instructed to meet at a specific place or provide your location may be a trap. Share your location. If possible have the location of your phone turned on, and inform someone you trust of your whereabouts. Keeping these pointers in mind can do wonders in keeping you and your loved ones safe.