PRINCIPLES VERSUS POLICIES

Sadly, Th e Grand Ole Party (GOP) only has race-based policies, and no democratic multicultural oriented principles and values. In fact, the GOP’s primary overriding governing policy has become White Privilege Madness as propagandized and popularized by former President Donald J. Trump, Make America Great (White) Again. Will someone please tell Donald J. Trump and his MAGA Cult followers that America has never been a predominantly White country, only White controlled by guns, guns, and more guns. Th is is precisely why immigration is such a hot-button political issue with the GOP. Most GOP Whites are afraid of becoming the so-called racial minority population when biologically there is no such concept as racial categories, only cultural distinctions. Blood is blood, and all human beings bleed red.

Thus, there is no such biological designation as Black and White blood. Blood is categorized based upon antigens and antibodies, and how they aff ect transfusions, immune responses, and donations. Th e Holy Bible has said it best:

“God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands; neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed any-thing, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things; and hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation;” (Acts 17: 24-26). America, regardless of socioracial economic status designations God has the last word, “And as it is appoint-

ed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:” (Hebrews 9: 27). America, just in case you did not know it, skin-color is not an exemption from death, and God’s final judgment of deeds done in the flesh. Sadly, Trump and his MAGA-Cult followers politicize everything, but they cannot politicize death.

In the final analysis, it really is not about who and what Donald J. Trump is or what he represents. It’s about Trump’s MAGA-Cult followers, because if an individual or individuals do not understand Trump’s self-centered problem (selfishness), they have a greater problem. Trump has an awful lot of false-lie-based theories concerning how to manage and control everything; except how to manage himself (self-control). Th e one thing every individual must learn to control is SELF, because lack of self-control is the real enemy. Genuine wisdom comes from God (heaven), not earth. Th is is why James, the brother of Jesus declared: “But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth.

Th is wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.” (James 3: 16-18). Trump and his MAGA Cult followers know absolutely nothing about peace making, but they do know how to war against the truth of God that equal is equal, not more or less equal. On the one hand, VP Harris is about peacemaking and socio-economic problem solving.