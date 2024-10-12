PRINCIPLES VERSUS POLICIES

Sadly, Th e Grand Ole Party (GOP) only has race-based policies, and no democratic multicultural oriented principles and values. In fact, the GOP’s primary overriding governing policy has become White Privilege Madness as propagandized and popularized by former President Donald J. Trump, Make America Great (White) Again. Will someone please tell Donald J. Trump and his MAGA Cult followers that America has never been a predominantly White country, only White controlled by guns, guns, and more guns. Th is is precisely why immigration is such a hot-button political issue with the GOP. Most GOP Whites are afraid of becoming the so-called racial minority population when biologically there is no such concept as racial categories, only cultural distinctions. Blood is blood, and all human beings bleed red.
Thus, there is no such biological designation as Black and White blood. Blood is categorized based upon antigens and antibodies, and how they aff ect transfusions, immune responses, and donations. Th e Holy Bible has said it best:
“God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands; neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed any-thing, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things; and hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation;” (Acts 17: 24-26). America, regardless of socioracial economic status designations God has the last word, “And as it is appoint-
ed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:” (Hebrews 9: 27). America, just in case you did not know it, skin-color is not an exemption from death, and God’s final judgment of deeds done in the flesh. Sadly, Trump and his MAGA-Cult followers politicize everything, but they cannot politicize death.
In the final analysis, it really is not about who and what Donald J. Trump is or what he represents. It’s about Trump’s MAGA-Cult followers, because if an individual or individuals do not understand Trump’s self-centered problem (selfishness), they have a greater problem. Trump has an awful lot of false-lie-based theories concerning how to manage and control everything; except how to manage himself (self-control). Th e one thing every individual must learn to control is SELF, because lack of self-control is the real enemy. Genuine wisdom comes from God (heaven), not earth. Th is is why James, the brother of Jesus declared: “But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth.
Th is wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace.” (James 3: 16-18). Trump and his MAGA Cult followers know absolutely nothing about peace making, but they do know how to war against the truth of God that equal is equal, not more or less equal. On the one hand, VP Harris is about peacemaking and socio-economic problem solving.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.