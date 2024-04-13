Main Street Theater (MST) is producing the world premiere of Stagolee and the Funeral of a Dangerous Word by nationally-acclaimed Houston playwright, Thomas Meloncon. Main Street previously produced the world premiere of Meloncon’s play The Laws of Storms, about the impact the Galveston hurricane of 1900 had on the island’s African-American community. Main Street has also produced Meloncon’s play The Drums of Sweetwater. Main Street Theater will be hosting two, free post-show discussions, one with playwright Th omas Meloncon on Sunday, April 7, and one with Tracie Jae of The Quiet Rebel on Sunday, April 14, exploring the question, “To whom does language belong?”. All are welcome, even if you are not seeing the play on those days. Just plan to arrive at the theater at 5:30pm.
Additionally, MST will host a Pride Night event in connection with the April 18 performance, and the April 7 performance also offers open captioning. Main Street’s Community Partners are the NAACP Houston Branch, Kindred Stories, and The Quiet Rebel. Stagolee runs Mar. 30 – Apr. 21, 2024. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $35 – $59. About the Play The play takes place in an office in a small town in East Texas where the local NAACP chapter is planning a funeral for the “N word.” At the same time, a bigoted white man is on his way to that same office to have a frank discussion with the legendary Stagolee, a black man known for his swagger. The two men have had a fight at their workplace, and this “conversation” is actually a court-ordered intervention, facilitated by a visiting Jewish psychologist. This new, action-packed play examines different points of view along the racial divide and does so without judgement, ultimately bringing its characters into a better understanding of each other.
About the Playwright Th omas Meloncon is an Associate Professor of Theatre in the Visual and Performing Art Dept. in the College of Liberal Arts and Behavioral Sciences at Texas Southern University. He is the author of plays that have been produced nationally and internationally. His poetry publications include Recollections and Poetry in E Minor. His list of plays includes, Johnnie B. Goode published in Acting Up and Getting Down: An Anthology of African American Playwrights of Texas, published by University of Texas Press, The Man Who Saved New Orleans published in Callaloo: A Journal of African Diaspora Arts and Letters by John Hopkins University Press. His popular stage plays include The Diary of Black Men, Whatever Happened to Black Love, If Beds Could talk, Jump the Broom, and Where Were You in ’65, to name a few. Mr. Meloncon is the Narrator on the recent Fade to Black “Thank You, Ten” documentary film, celebrating their 10 years of mentoring and producing new African American playwrights from across the U.S.
He is the featured poet on several Jazz musical albums, and his folksong, “Ain’t Gonna Wait Too Long” can be heard in season 3 episode 6 of the TV series SNOWFALL. His many awards include Th e TSU IMPACT Award, TSU COLABS Best Faculty Mentor Award-Theatre, Induction into the Kashmere High School Alumni Hall of Fame, two certificates of Congressional Recognition, A Resolution from The State of Texas, A Bronze Medallion from the City of Houston, the Creative Writing Award from the Houston Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalist, Community Service Award from the Houston Area Women’s Center, and the Excellence in Community Health Education Award from Th e Duncan Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.