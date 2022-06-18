Bobby E. Mills, PhD

PRAIRIE VIEW-Recently, the City of Prairie View, Texas held its duly constituted fair and free democracy Mayoral election on May 7, 2022. There was a clear-cut decisive certified winner: Ron Leverett. The winner, Ron Leverett, for undemocratic and ungodly political reasons has been locked out of City Hall, and not given the keys to commence the normal duties of serving all the citizens of Prairie View as mayor.

Intelligent individuals of sound moral character would think that in 2022 in a multi-cultural democratic society the peaceful transition of elected positional authority would be a normal peaceful transition of leadership. Elections have consequences. Former President Trump’s ungodly and undemocratic mentality has transcended Washington, D. C., and has implanted itself in a small town populated mainly by Black residents: what a shame!

Apparently, some city council officials undoubtedly desire a Black Autocratic form of governance rather than a democratic form of government of the people, by the people and for the people. It is not about skin pigmentation. Its about Power, Privilege and Pleasure without color distinction. Individuals, White or Black who will not conform to time honored established transitions of orderly democratic transition of leadership power and will not follow time honored democratic traditions should be punished to the “letter of the law”. It is obvious that some Blacks need to be disciplined in political discourse and have a “Come To Jesus Experience”.

The City of Prairie View is almost (70%) Black and there is untold leadership confusion among some Blacks concerning “Who Is The Greatest.” All Godfearing individuals know that if you desire to be great (greatness), you must first be willing to serve! Questions: how can you lead if you have not served? How can you serve if you are not willing to follow, and obey laws that are established for the orderly transition of leadership roles? Some individuals say that they have been born again, but have they? When individuals who are duly elected members of City Council refused to accept the orderly tradition of power to the mayor’s position; the question must be asked have they really been born again? Because “being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth forever” (1 Peter 1: 23).

If individuals are willing to allow a City Secretary to take arbitrary actions to limit the authority of the mayor to control the agenda and budget (money), and deny the mayor physical office space, and refuse to give him the keys to City Hall that is Trump-style autocracy, not democracy. Question: under these circumstances how can we have a democratic orderly society? Somebody needs to make an appointment with a Pastoral Professional to get a Godly spiritual understanding concerning leadership, because some City Officials in Prairie View clearly do not understand the Word of God and His Statutes, because “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee” (Psalm 119: 11).

The duly constitutionally elected Mayor of Prairie View and citizens of good will should immediately file a class-action lawsuit against the City Secretary and those members of City Council who are partakers of this ungodly vulgar power grab. We all know about secular authority, and we all know about God’s authority to judge the quick and the dead. Therefore: “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” (2 Peter 1: 20-21). Doing the devil’s work is a dangerous proposition because it creates untold confusion and consequences.

Now, with devilish impunity the City Secretary and some members of City Council are hell bent on restructuring the city’s strong Mayoral form of governance to a City Manager form of government and hire the White female City Secretary as the City Manager to control the city budget (taxpayers’ dollars). To make matters more ungodly insane and nonsensical, the proposed City Secretary/City Manager lives in Tomball, not the City of Prairie View. Likewise, the White City Attorney lives in Austin a blatant display of malnutrition of the brain. The City of Prairie View is a noted college town and a HBCU noted intellectual center, and yet devilish confusion is occurring in City Hall: shameful.

Finally, the editorial writer would like to suggest two scenarios of moral action: (1) members of City Council need to have a spiritual meeting of the minds concerning how they desire to live and govern the affairs of the City of Prairie View, especially as a godly example of leadership for future generations: (a) how does public leadership negativity and conflict affect our children when adults behave like disobedient children? (b) secondly, how can you live with citizens and neighbors when you cannot get along on City Council, because whether you acknowledge it or not you are your brother’s keeper, (3) City Council owes the duly elected Mayor and the Citizens of Prairie View a public apology, and pastoral leaders of God should be invited to City Hall and host a prayer vigil for City Officials as well as the City of Prairie View.

Finally, allow me to prayerfully suggest calling the office of the President at PVAMU and arrange a leadership development meeting with Dr. Ruth Simmons and learn some godly principles and techniques of effective leadership development. I personally know that the President of PVAMU is universally accessible to all students, administrative personnel, faculty, and community leaders. Therefore: “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). Selah.