MAJOR TEXAS POLICY CHANGES SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 2026

Effective January 2, 2026, a number of new Texas statutes will come into force, bringing notable changes to law enforcement practices, housing regulations, and tax policy. Among the most significant measures is a requirement that county sheriffs operating detention facilities enter into formal cooperation agreements with federal immigration authorities, authorizing trained local personnel to assist in immigration status verification for individuals booked into county jails. Additional legisla- tion seeks to clarify and expedite legal procedures for the removal of unauthorized occupants

from residential properties, while preserving established notice and appeal rights. The Legislature has also approved expanded business property tax relief by exempting a portion of business inventory from local property taxation, a measure intended to ease financial burdens on small and mid-sized enterprises.