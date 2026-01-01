MAJOR TEXAS POLICY CHANGES SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 2026

By: Fred Smith
Effective January 2, 2026, a number of new Texas statutes will come into force, bringing notable changes to law enforcement practices, housing regulations, and tax policy. Among the most significant measures is a requirement that county sheriffs operating detention facilities enter into formal cooperation agreements with federal immigration authorities, authorizing trained local personnel to assist in immigration status verification for individuals booked into county jails. Additional legisla- tion seeks to clarify and expedite legal procedures for the removal of unauthorized occupants
from residential properties, while preserving established notice and appeal rights. The Legislature has also approved expanded business property tax relief by exempting a portion of business inventory from local property taxation, a measure intended to ease financial burdens on small and mid-sized enterprises.
Other laws taking effect at the start of 2026 address emerging technologies, consumer protections, and public finance. A new statewide framework governing the use of artificial intelligence establishes standards aimed at preventing discriminatory or harmful applications and promoting transparency. Further measures include provisions affecting digital safety for minors, restrictions on certain post-disaster property tax increases by school districts without voter approval, and revisions to procedures for filing and processing initial unemployment claims. Collectively, these laws reflect a broad legislative effort to balance public safety, economic stability, technological oversight, and fiscal accountability across the state.