Political Party Base Politics

It is extremely difficult for Americans to hold a positive view of the future because of “Base Politics.” When a political party is entrenched in its own selfish mindset; not democracy, but autocracy America has a BIG, BIG GOVERNANCE PROBLEM. When the GOP will not discipline its own members; but will allow members to publicly display ungodly behaviors in the citadel of democracy (The Capitol), America will have a BIG TROUBLE. To add insult to injury the GOP has no democratic policy objectives that are universally oriented for the people, by the people, and of the people. Moreover, when Christian Right Evangelicals and White Nationalist Groups use the political tools of gerrymandering and restricted voting procedures/laws seeking to deny minorities their Civil Rights then democracy is in big trouble. America you cannot change ungodly mindsets that are oriented toward White Privilege exclusion. Moreover, from previous experiences we know: “that you cannot convince a fool against his will,” because: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.”

America, we cannot change the mindset of Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalist Groups, because they are who they are, what they are, and will remain so until they come into the light of the TRUTH, because: “If we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.”

The Democratic Party has too many voices speaking. Too many voices speaking at the same time creates confusion. God is not the author of confusion, but peace. Democratic Party Officials and Members are listening to too many News Commentators rather than listening to Official Party Leadership. News commentators sensationalize for ratings (salaries). Everyone is not an official elected leader in the Democratic Party; but everyone’s voice should be heard, not necessarily acted upon. Democrats need to speak boldly and with spiritual clarity to all Americans who believe in democracy, and presently it appears as though that’s only Democrats. President Biden should speak universally to political leaders of all persuasions and stripes. Former Presidents Obama and Clinton should be speaking to Democrat-base Voters. Former First Ladies Clinton and Obama, and Vice President Harris, Senator Warren, and Speaker Pelosi should be speaking to all Democrat Loyalists as well as every American that believes in the constitutional principles of democracy. For we know, as Christian Americans: “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair, persecuted, but not forsaken, cast down, but not destroyed.” It is difficult to carry the burdens of GOP shortcomings; but as God-fearing Christians we know that individuals reap what they sow, “For it is written, as I live saith the Lord….So then every one of us shall give in account of himself to God.” (Romans 14: 11-12). Democrats who believe in the principles of democracy must remain sober, vigilant, and prayerful, because: “The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it.” America, keep your eyes on the prize: God and Democracy. Amen.