By: Bobby Mills

Race-card playing begins in White families, because White parents are not willing to teach their children the truth concerning the treatment of Blacks (slavery) and other minorities, and their invaluable contributions to the development of American society. Thus, if White parents teach their children the TRUTH, they do not have to worry about schools teaching them so-called lies: critical race theory. Whites invented playing the race card game for white-privilege just ask Native Americans concerning the annihilation-hate card that was played against them, because they would not conform to the will of Whites (slavery). Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalists in conjunction with their former habitual lying Presidential Leader have been masters at playing the race-card game. Christian Right Evangelical pastors play the race card across pulpits by teaching/preaching false doctrines concerning race and slavery. The GOP has been playing the race card since the assassination of President Lincoln and the take of the GOP by Southern Dixiecrats. President Johnson boldly declared after the passage of the (1964) Civil Rights Act and the (1965) Voting Rights Act that the Democratic Party just lost the south, and he did not tell a lie.

White individuals need to develop a God conscience concerning the TRUTH. Blacks individuals need to reassess their attitudes toward each other, because Black on Black crime is off the charts and absolutely ungodly. Even in many Black families there appears to be no love and respect among family members. Consequently, the Black family structure that existed prior to 1964-1965 has deteriorated; whereby most Black children are growing-up in relatively spiritually unsupervised single parent homes.

Thus, the role of Black churches must be to find creative ways to spiritually-self develop Black families; instead of just erecting physical church buildings for pastoral aggrandizement, because: “The God who made the world and all things in it, since He is Lord of heaven and earth, does not dwell in temples made with hands.” We fight not against flesh and blood, but principalities and the rulers of darkness in high places, and above all, we spiritually understand that: “Every house is builded by some man; but He that built all things is God.” (Hebrews 3: 4). Unfortunately, politics in the Black community is up-side-down, because too many politicians seek to be served rather than serve: you know this: we all know this. The question is: what are we willing to do about what we know? Our educational institutions are in total disarray with no spiritual leadership imagination; they simply have become paycheck systems. Our neighborhoods are environmental disasters. Name the ungodliness (sin), and you will find the exhibit. However, because of generational God conscience that has been passed down through the generations of our ancestors; we all know that we are beginning to stink to high heaven, “let’s get it together” because: “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8: 28.) Nothing can separate us from God’s love, because: “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal. The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.” (2 Timothy 2: 19). Amen. – AANI