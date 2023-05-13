There is a world of difference between ownership and stewardship because it is written, “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein” (Psalm 24: 1). Unfortunately, we have too many individuals in America who do not spiritually know the difference between the two concepts.

Hence, American society is plagued by unadulterated ungodly hypocrisy. Hypocrisy not only degrades the land (earth), but it spiritually degrades themselves as well as others for greediness. Consequently, America is in the spiritual wilderness of devilish ignorance, but “in the meantime…beware ye of the leaven of the pharisees, which is hypocrisy. For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. Therefore, whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the rooftops” (Luke 12: 1-3).

Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities, all shall come to the light. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to the flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap everlasting life” (Galatians 6: 7-8). Christian Right Evangelicals and Christian Right GOP pastoral leaders appear to be preaching an ungodly doctrine of White Power, White Privilege and White Pleasure rather than the inclusive doctrine of Jesus Christ. America, this is an ungodly abomination, and will not survive in a multi-cultural democratic society. Therefore America, “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth” (Luke 12: 15).

God has provided an abundance of His creation and bounty, and it is more than enough! God simply requires that we spiritually practice good stewardship. In this parable God gives an example of the perils of selfishness, greediness, and gluttony. “And he said, this will I do: I will pull down my barns, and build greater: and there will I bestow all my fruits and goods. And I will say to my soul. Soul, thou has much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry. But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? So is he that layeth up treasure for himself and is not rich toward God” (Luke: 12: 18-21).

America, righteous judgment belongs to God because “God Judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day” (Psalm 11: 6). Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This is why Jesus challenged individuals to think beyond earthly goals, but to think in terms of building the Kingdom of God on earth. Thus, the way to get rich with God is through faith, service, and obedience to the will of God. faith comes first, because without Faith it is impossible to please God. Human beings need the God of Jehovah, and sadly some humans are so spiritually confused they create false gods (individuals and material things). Moreover, the entirety of human existence itself is about faith. For example, we have faith in individuals that build and fly planes, build cars, and build skyscrapers. America, we invariably must walk by faith, and not by sight. America, because we have no sense of universal stewardship, we lack a sense of fellowship and relationship with God and each other. Amen.