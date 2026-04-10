The U. S. Presidency is an institution, not a cultic personality. Sadly, since 2016, Donald J. Trump, has been attempting to make the U.S. Presidency a personality cult. When in fact, the U. S. The Presidency follows an advice and consent model,
not a monarchy based on one person. The spiritual-moral question is simply this: is America better off because of the Trump Presidency? If not, it must be rightly said that the Trump Presidency is the most ungodly dysfunctional Presidential Administration in America’s two-hundred-fifty- year history. What an ungodly shame. This is why, President Trump is talking about rigged elections, because of his fears regarding impeachment proceedings. President Trump is concerned that Democratic control of the House of Representatives could lead to impeachment, and the Senate may later vote to convict him.
Thus, President Trump is concerned about one thing, and only one thing, not getting impeached for a third time. Or perhaps two sources of profit, his salary and family business interests, but clearly not public service. No doubt about it, President Trump and his MAGA-Cult Cabinet Members represent absolute devilish confusion and exclusion to the nth degree. The Trump Presidency has initiated the golden age of socio-economic political corruption.
No one can deceive everyone forever, and God can never be deceived. America, sooner or later President Trump’s Golden Age of corruption shall come to an end, and children of God can sing Glory Hallelujah to God the eternal KING of all want-to- be-kings! Unfortunately, in the Grand Ole Party we have an awful lot of males that are males of another male, rather than men of God. Thus, overwhelming Americans of every socio-political- economic status empirically know that with President Trump, it is about HIM, not THEM. In fact, President Trump has taken America into an unparalleled Golden Age of Socio-political- economic CORRUPTION.
In fact, Donald J. Trump has led America into a significant period of Presidential corruption. Let’s hope America, as a multicultural democracy, avoids future Presidential corruption. President Trump’s immoral war on constitutional democracy in many ungodly ways has been aided and abated by the not so, Supreme Court, because they have injected partisan politics into law enforcement and judicial court rulings. Laws are universal, not particularistic. Laws apply to everyone regardless of status. Laws are universal.
Sadly, President Trump has so-called Christian Right Evangelical Followers who have a form of religiosity, but not Godliness. The Pharisees were religious hypocrites. The Bible speaks of the time when Christian service