THE U. S. PRESIDENCY

No one can deceive everyone forever, and God can never be deceived. America, sooner or later President Trump’s Golden Age of corruption shall come to an end, and children of God can sing Glory Hallelujah to God the eternal KING of all want-to- be-kings! Unfortunately, in the Grand Ole Party we have an awful lot of males that are males of another male, rather than men of God. Thus, overwhelming Americans of every socio-political- economic status empirically know that with President Trump, it is about HIM, not THEM. In fact, President Trump has taken America into an unparalleled Golden Age of Socio-political- economic CORRUPTION.

In fact, Donald J. Trump has led America into a significant period of Presidential corruption. Let’s hope America, as a multicultural democracy, avoids future Presidential corruption. President Trump’s immoral war on constitutional democracy in many ungodly ways has been aided and abated by the not so, Supreme Court, because they have injected partisan politics into law enforcement and judicial court rulings. Laws are universal, not particularistic. Laws apply to everyone regardless of status. Laws are universal.