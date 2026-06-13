THE CHOICE

Life is shaped by moral choices, and every choice has consequences, whether good or bad. In the author’s view, seventy-seven million Ameri- cans made an unwise choice in the 2024 presidential elec- tion, and the consequences are becoming increasingly clear. The author argues that voters faced a choice be- tween the so-called radical left and an extreme right, yet too many relied on political rhetoric rather than carefully examining the actions of GOP leaders. As a result, the author believes America is in spiritual and moral decline.

The nation’s moral standing in international affairs and its global leadership, the author contends, have also suffered greatly. In the author’s view, this crisis stems from so-called Red States (racist states), especially in the South, which are described as still clinging to racism and white privilege, and still fighting the Civil War. The author further argues that institutional racism has never been fully defeated. The author also contends that President Trump redirected the GOP toward identity politics and turned the Justice Department into his personal law firm. In the same view, the IRS has become a means of rewarding the January 6, 2021, insurrectionists.