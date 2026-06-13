THE CHOICE

Life is shaped by moral choices, and every choice has consequences, whether good or bad. In the author’s view, seventy-seven million Ameri- cans made an unwise choice in the 2024 presidential elec- tion, and the consequences are becoming increasingly clear. The author argues that voters faced a choice be- tween the so-called radical left and an extreme right, yet too many relied on political rhetoric rather than carefully examining the actions of GOP leaders. As a result, the author believes America is in spiritual and moral decline.
The nation’s moral standing in international affairs and its global leadership, the author contends, have also suffered greatly. In the author’s view, this crisis stems from so-called Red States (racist states), especially in the South, which are described as still clinging to racism and white privilege, and still fighting the Civil War. The author further argues that institutional racism has never been fully defeated. The author also contends that President Trump redirected the GOP toward identity politics and turned the Justice Department into his personal law firm. In the same view, the IRS has become a means of rewarding the January 6, 2021, insurrectionists.
Despite claiming loyalty to the nation, the author argues that the GOP has instead focused on enriching Trump and advancing his personal revenge campaign and socio-economic interests. Therefore, for working class individuals “no tax on tips” temporarily for you and yours, but no taxes on me and mine, forever/until I die”. President Trump has successfully transformed The White House into a subsidiary of Trump’s Family Enterprises. The author further claims that President Donald J. Trump is building self-glorifying monuments to preserve his presidential physical legacy. For these reasons alone, the author sees America as continuing in spiritual and moral free-fall and decline. The author condemns what is described as President Trump’s shameless pursuit of personal wealth, along with financial rewards for those involved in the January 6th, 2021, attempt to overthrow the government. Therefore, in the author’s view, these actions send Americans a blunt message: “I don’t care what you think or feel; take your medicine.”
Sadly, we have too many petty male children in the GOP. Hence, America is witnessing a staggering amount of governmental corruption, because the GOP is primarily a Southern States based political party continuing to litigate the slavery/property rights issues of the past, the Civil War Experience. This is precisely why the GOP can recommend reparations for White Privilege-MAGA seeking insurrectionists, but not for slaves. President Trump’s MAGA Thug Fund is an ungodly insult
to the intelligence of GOP politicians who control both the House