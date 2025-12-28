THE BLACK DOLLAR IS STRONGER THAN EVER

This is where power must turn into strategy. Spending alone is not economic empowerment. Ownership is. Retention is. Circulation is. When Black dollars consistently flow into systems that do not hire us, promote us, or invest in us, that spending becomes a silent tax on our own future. The question is not whether we have economic power—it’s whether we are using it intentionally.

Black-owned businesses remain one of the most direct ways to recycle wealth within the community, yet they face constant barriers. Access to capital is tighter. Loans are harder to secure. Marketing budgets are smaller. Competing against billion-dollar brands is an uphill battle. Still, when Black businesses succeed, they are more likely to hire locally, mentor youth, and reinvest close to home. That matters, especially as traditional employment paths grow more unstable. Current debates around diversity, equity, and inclusion have also shifted the landscape. As some institutions quietly roll back equity commitments, the Black dollar becomes even more important. Where companies once made public pledges, many now rely on silence and optics. Consumers must decide whether their dollars reward behavior that excludes them—or help build alternatives that reflect their values. This is not a call for isolation. It’s a call for awareness. Where we spend. Who we support. Who benefits. Every dollar is a vote. And right now, too many votes are being cast against our own long- term interests without us even realizing it. The power of the Black dollar is not theoretical. It is real, measurable, and proven. But power unused is power wasted. As Black unemployment rises and economic gaps widen, the moment demands more than motivation—it demands coordination. Economic growth that leaves us behind is not success. It’s a warning. The question facing Black Texas today is simple and urgent: will our dollars continue to build someone else’s future, or will we finally treat them like the power they truly are?