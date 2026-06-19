President Trump and the MAGA movement have brought American society to a spiritual and moral crossroads: will the nation choose multicultural democracy or autocratic chaos rooted in White Privilege Racism? The MAGA-aligned GOP has become adept at moral hypocrisy, once again showing that there is no honor among thieves. Yet success in life cannot be measured by material possessions alone. As Scripture asks, “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matthew 16:25–26).
Spiritually, Americans understand that no one can escape discomfort, pain, or death, for “it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27a). True success begins and ends with self- discipline and a spiritual- moral vision; without vision, people perish. Therefore, success is not defined simply by what one owns. After all, a person can drive only one car and wear only one outfit at a time. The GOP includes many political hypocrites who are so spiritually and morally bankrupt that they are willing to lie, steal, and cheat for votes by any ungodly means necessary.
As a result, behavioral and voting hypocrisy has become the norm within the GOP, not the exception. When combined with ungodly ideology, political hypocrisy creates profound social confusion. We know that confusion is the devil’s primary weapon, because Scripture teaches that “God is not the author of confusion, but [of] peace” (1 Corinthians 14:33a). The devil is a liar, and the truth is not in him. Thus, he told the first lie in the Garden of Eden, attempting to convince Eve that she could be like God through sexual-desire and self- gratification.
Sadly, President Trump treats politics as an absolute zero- sum contest: I win, and you lose. To President Trump’s MAGA cult, the opposition party is not a group of fellow Americans with different governing ideas but a total enemy. This is why democracy depends on—and indeed requires—a spiritually intelligent citizenry. President Trump and his MAGA cult understand only win-lose politics, not win-win governance.
In a democracy, all parties have a voice; in an autocracy, only the ruling class prevails. This is precisely why the Bible declares that the carnal mind is enmity against God. The one thing that all Americans know is that the GOP has become a MAGA- Cult that is consistently inconsistent, both in words and deeds.
However, we all know that in the final analysis: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption, but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season, we shall reap, if we faint not. (Galatians 6: 7-9)”. America, a spiritual warning to the wise be careful of embracing and glorifying leaders who go out of their way seeking undeserved honor searching for popularity. The life of Jesus is a Godly example that if an individual desires greatness, he/she must be willing to be a Servant Leader, not seek ungodly self-service- glorification. So Be It!