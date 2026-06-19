POLITICAL HYPOCRISY

However, we all know that in the final analysis: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption, but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season, we shall reap, if we faint not. (Galatians 6: 7-9)”. America, a spiritual warning to the wise be careful of embracing and glorifying leaders who go out of their way seeking undeserved honor searching for popularity. The life of Jesus is a Godly example that if an individual desires greatness, he/she must be willing to be a Servant Leader, not seek ungodly self-service- glorification. So Be It!