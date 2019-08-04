GOD HELP US ALL

Dear Editor,

Since Sunday, July 14, 2019, we have been thrown into a moral crisis by the racism of the President of the United States. All of the news cycles have played over and over the insulting, bigoted tweets, speeches and words of Donald Trump.

For those of us who have lived through Jim crow, segregation, civil rights and just plain hatred and racism, this is a real reminder of what and how America has treated men, women, boys and girls of color in America. Donald Trump is a prime example of the Racist-in-Chief.

While Donald Trump, the Republicans and the White nationalists tell everyone else to leave the country, if you don’t like what they are doing, where are the Religious leaders? The Christians, the Jews, the Muslims and all other religions are built upon love for one another. Yet I have not heard one religious leader speak out nationally about the teachings of religion as they apply to living our daily lives as people and children of God. What kind of demons are cloaked in the name of religion and are unable to address our human failures and racist beliefs and actions?

We are a country that is made of people at least 99% who (including ancestors) came from other countries. For us to allow a racist whose family came from another country bully the people of this country and especially women of color is outrageous.

As Americans who have built this country on the free labor of our ancestors, we must let our voices be heard. We cannot sit and ignore this disgraceful situation.

We must stand up as Americans and not allow Donald Trump to continue to not uphold his oath of office. He has continued to defy and not uphold the Constitution of the United States. We are all Americans. We are not racist, and we will not be bullied by the Racist-in-Chief. The four congresswomen of color are all Americans. They have a right to represent their Districts and they do not deserve to be bullied by Trump and told what they can and cannot say.

Stand up Americans. Stand up American Leaders. Stand up Religious Leaders. If you believe in God, where is your belief, your courage and your willingness to love and treat each other as human beings made in the image of God.

R.Fontinot, Houston

Photo credit: thecriticalcleric.typepad.com