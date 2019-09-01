Photo credit: ucdavis.edu

Alzheimer’s is a progressive and fatal disease that is devastating to not just the individual living with the disease but their caregivers as well. Today, there are 390,000 Texans living with Alzheimer’s-and every 65 seconds a new person develops the disease in America. I have been touched by Alzheimer’s with the passing of my Grandma who died of Alzheimer’s in 2016. Many people don’t know that Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t just affect people over 60 and that there are 200,000 Americans under the age of 60 living with Alzheimer’s.

Under the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (H.T. 1903/S.901), these individuals under the age of 60 would have access to nutritional programs, respire programs for caregivers, and other services to enhance the quality of life. I am happy to announce that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has recently signed on as cosponsor for this bill.

I want to extend my sincere thanks to Congresswoman Jackson-Lee for her support of these efforts. Her support is important in moving this important bill forward and helps protect younger adults living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

Glenda Nelms, Congressional Team Member (Texas District 18)