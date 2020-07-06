What happened to the 40-acres and a mule?

Share this article



By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Promises made: Promises broken! The history of Whites in America is littered with broken promises: the classic examples are the promises made and broken to Native Americans. Some Whites have good intentions, but they miserably fail to act and be godly, as Christians should be. Question: where are the forty-acres and the mule promised to Black Americans? Obviously, “Gone with the Wind,” because of the brutal assassination of America’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, at Ford’s Theater by John Wilkes Booth, a Southern-Dixiecrat-White-Trash-Low-Life. The rationale behind Lincoln’s assassination was to extract a more favorable-economic-deal from President Andrew Johnson for the reconstruction of the South. President Johnson believed in the Lincoln Doctrine that the Union must be preserved at all costs, because: “A nation divided against itself cannot stand” and that is an undeniable spiritual fact. President Johnson, because of his Southern heritage, was a sympathizer and wanted to help restore the South at all costs. This is why Johnson was the first President to be impeached. President Johnson withdrew some; but not all, Union soldiers from the South. His predecessor, Russell B. Hayes, withdrew all Union soldiers from the South; leaving our ancestors very, very vulnerable. Thus, the legal enactment of the “Black-Codes” in order to reinstitute economic bondage by keeping our ancestors in an economic bondage-plantation-system, working for cheap wages! No silver or gold ever passed between plantation owners and workers, but Blacks still worked the salt mines, harvested the vegetable fields, picked the cotton, and built the roads, built the civic buildings, including The White House, and so on.

Whites created a “Company-Store-organization” to systematically ensure debt-service-slavery; resulting in Blacks owing their souls to the company-store, until Black pastors spiritually taught Blacks that they owe their souls to GOD. Blacks have historically carried the South on its back-breaking-work, while Whites played the roles of Scarlett O’Hara and Red Butler whistling Dixie and blowing in the wind. Thus, will someone please tell, Judge Roy Moore, of Alabama that slavery has “gone with the wind”?

In 2020, the former Party of Lincoln (GOP) has been ideologically-politically-hijacked by “Southern-Dixiecrat-White-Power” advocates, Donald J. Trump is their President, and they still desire a slave-labor-system: something for nothing. Blacks want first-class citizenship just like other Americans, because they know they will never receive reparations: forty-acres and a mule or any other form of reparations. Thus, the South could not “rise again without the free-labor of Blacks instituted through the Black-codes,” and the North and the South were in absolute agreement.

Question: can the racial breach between Whites and Blacks be spiritually repaired? Yes, all Whites need to do is have a spiritual Jesus-Encounter, and realize they too are graveyard-travelling-finite-human-beings just like the rest of us. All individuals die physically, but CHRIST died so that we wouldn’t have to die spiritually: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9: 27). Skin-color doesn’t make individuals superior. It’s about sin, not skin.