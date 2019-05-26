Accountability Part VI School Board Members

By Roy Douglas Malonson

Due to the great response we have received from our readers, I decided to write about the importance of holding school board members accountable. I feel this is an ongoing issue worthy to be addressed because anytime we are talking about a school district’s functioning; we are talking about our future.

We MUST Understand the primary purpose of any school is to educate. However, I must admit I have been confused here lately when it comes to discussing our public-school system; because it appears educating is the last thing on some of our school board members minds’. Instead of determining what is in the best interest of our children’s future and education; certain members of the school board choose to direct their attention on everything but that.

Therefore, I decided to charge the members of Our Community with the responsibility of holding our school board officials accountable. Educating and molding the minds of our future (Our Children) is too great of a responsibility to ignore the neglect thereof. Perhaps what is even more important is the fact that children imitate and mimic the dominate behavior they see in those around them. And if Our Children were to go out in life and mirror the personalities and dispositions, they have witnessed amongst leading officials within the school district; many of them would find themselves lost in a “Ball of Confusion”.

It is time we demand that the school board officials WE elect, do the tasks they were sworn in to do. But, since it is obvious some of them have no clue as to what that is, I decided to allow the National School Board Association to explain.

The National School Boards Association defines the responsibility of a school board as follows. “The most important responsibility of school boards is to work with their communities to improve student achievement in their local public schools. School boards derive their power and authority from the state. In compliance with state and federal laws, school boards establish policies and regulations by which their local schools are governed. A school board is responsible for: employing the superintendent; developing and adopting policies, curriculum, and the budget; overseeing facilities issues and adopting collective bargaining agreements.”

Compared to this brief summation of a school board’s duties, I would say the school board is in debt to the community. Because if the above-mentioned roles of a school board are true, we are due a refund by some of these members, so let’s hold them accountable!

