By Publisher Roy Douglas Malonson

“Much has been given us, and much will rightfully be expected from us. We have duties to others and duties to ourselves; and we can shirk neither. We have become a great nation, forced by the fact of its greatness into relations with the other nations of the earth, and we must behave as be seen as a people with such responsibilities.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Former President Theodore Roosevelt spoke these words at his Inaugural Address in 1905. Over a century later, America still leads the world as one of the greatest nations in it. This is one of the reasons why the latest actions of Donald Trump, has the country in a complete tailspin.

In an act of desperation, Donald reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for help with investigating the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the current top Democratic contender. Undoubtedly, threatened by his chief rival that he won’t have long to sit in his seat, Donald was recently hit with a “whistleblower’s complaint”. As a result of his latest tactic, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry against him. Although he dismissed the inquiry as “Witch Hunt garbage”, the fact remains that he has once again disgraced the Office and our Nation.

We MUST Understand in the early formation of the United States, the founding fathers attempted to establish a governmental system which would be fair and would also protect the individual freedoms of its citizens. By the year 1787, leaders had incorporated the three separate branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial. This incorporation was designed to promote the “checks and balances” system. As James Madison once said, “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elected, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

At one point, it was beginning to look like the “checks and balances” system was doing more to enable Donald to continue on with his folly, rather than rectifying it. At the center of it all lies Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell who has served in the seat since 2015. As the Republican leader, McConnell is and always has been the key to the problem in the Senate.

It was his ultimate responsibility to hold the head of the Republican party accountable for the many indiscretions he has committed against the Office and the American people. Nevertheless, with the impeachment inquiry finally underway, we will just have to wait and see what comes out of it.