America has embarked on a self-destructive pathway of normalizing that which is profoundly abnormal. Normalizing deviant behavior is a dangerous societal proposition because it is profoundly written: “when we practice deceiving, what tangle webs we weave”. Deceit creates confusion and engenders all kinds of sinful acts which lead to murder, theft, lies, and compound lying. America, “A wise man feareth, and departeth from evil: but the fool rageth, and is confident. He that is soon angry dealeth foolishly: and a man of wicked devices is hated.” (Proverbs 14: 16-17). Former President Donald J. Trump and The GOP foolishly rush in where Angel’s fear to trod.

Now, we all know why Donald J. Trump should never, ever be President again! It was best said by Angela Mayou, “if an individual tells you who they are, believe them”. Trump’s 35,000+ lies documented via fact-check tells everyone who he is. Thus, it must be emphatically stated that if Biden is too old, Trump is mentally and completely unstable, and the GOP has malnutrition of the brain for its support of Trump, because: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34). Thus, if the Presidential choice is between Biden and Trump, give me Biden everyday in the week, and on Sunday give me a double portion that is twice on Sunday. Americans, the editorial writer humbly beseech you to: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: but made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant,” (Philippians 2: 5-7a).

America, it is spiritually documented that so as a man thinketh, so is he. Fortunately, Trump has boldly told us what he intends on doing if reelected to the Presidency, punish his enemies by any means necessary. America, lest we forget that death and life are in the power of the tongue, and individuals such as Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities, especially Vivek Ramaswamy are classic examples of spiritually misguided individuals who love confusion and societal conflict. It has rightly been said that what goes around comes around, and it is best said in the Gospel of Matthew: “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish by the sword.” (Matthew 26: 52).

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally had an enlightening spiritual experience, and now she knows you cannot threaten and bully others by flashing and brandishing lethal weaponry, because spiritually: “for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.” (Matthew 26: 52).