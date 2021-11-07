Normalizing abnormality

Spread the love

















Prostituting the truth is abnormality to the nth degree, because when individuals prostitute the truth they normalize abnormality and deviancy (sin). Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists Groups have become skilled professionals at normalizing the abnormal (lies, exclusion and sin) for White Privilege, because they desire something for nothing. Prostituting the truth is prostituting one’s self, and the devil has become the master of your being. Such individuals will do any and everything abnormal; even destroy the cornerstone of democracy (The Vote) by attempting to make the votes of minorities null and void, because of skin-color. Question: are Senators Manchin and Sinema wolves in sheep clothing? American democracy hangs in the balance on the answer to this question, because when (48) out of (50) Senators are in agreement on democratic principles, policies and programs, and ungodly thinking obstructs the principle of majority rule something is drastically and radically wrong! Democracy oriented Americans; we need to get to the bottom of this issue quick and in a hurry before it is too late, because the flaw in American democracy has always been: White Privilege/White Supremacy.

No God conscience individuals are always asking the question: “what’s in it for me?” (Hebrews 11: 6) provides us with the answer: “Without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” That’s what in it for you, because individuals do not live forever. Believing that God exists is only the beginning; even devils believe that God exists. God will not settle for mere acknowledgement of his existence. God desires your faith and personal relationship with him, because: “If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth: but if we walk in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” Christian Right Evangelicals cease lying to yourself in your ungodly attempt to make wrong, right by normalizing abnormality, because the Bible declares: “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord, and He will have mercy upon him: and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord.”

God’s mercy and grace, the spiritual principles enshrined in the Preamble to the constitution, and the inclusive words enshrined on Lady Liberty are the cornerstone principles and values that have made America great, not White Privilege. The ungodly notion of White Privilege is destroying America and its democratic institutional structures. When groups such as Christian Right Evangelicals, the GOP, and White Nationalists Groups white-wash the TRUTH they cannot be redeemed, because they are normalizing abnormality. Moreover, they have opted out of reality. Dr. MLK said it best: “America is facing the fierce urgency of now”, because God gave Noah the rainbow sign: “No More Water: The Fire Next Time.”