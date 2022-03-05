(Houston) March 4, 2022 – Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall has been selected as Texas Southern University’s first-ever Vice President of Research and Innovation.

Dr. Penn-Marshall previously served as the Vice President for Research, Associate Provost and Dean of the Graduate College at Hampton University, a private HBCU located in Hampton, VA. Her other roles at Hampton University included Assistant Provost for Research and Grantsmanship, Chair of the Department of Biological Sciences, and Director of Student Academic Support Services in the School of Nursing.

“Dr. Penn-Marshall has a proven track record of collaboration and a commitment to research and innovation – most significantly in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-focused disciplines,” said TSU President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young. “Her experience, as both an administrator and faculty member, gives her excellent perspective for her role here at TSU. She has been successful in all aspects of research and innovation, securing and expanding external funding, partnering with top-tier funding agencies, and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the research process. One of our strategic initiatives focuses on elevating research at TSU, and Dr. Penn-Marshall will be a key component of our ongoing transformation.”

In Virginia, Dr. Penn-Marshall was actively involved in numerous regional and national grants as well as professional service. She was appointed to the National Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Advisory Committee on Advocacy and Public Policy for the Council of Graduate Schools and the Board of Directors for the Girl Scout Council of the Colonial Coast. She served as a member of the Governor’s Health Sciences Academy Advisory Board in Hampton Roads and was also affiliated with the Society of STEM Women of Color. She has also served as a co-Principal Investigator for numerous NIH and NSF grants. Additionally, she secured funding for and designed a mobile health unit to provide healthcare to urban, rural, and underserved community members. Dr. Penn-Marshall is well-versed in developing community and industry partnerships.

“Texas Southern University is a leading institution with a reputation that commands respect throughout the research community,” said Penn-Marshall. “The cutting-edge research that the faculty, staff and students conduct is designed to resolve many of society’s major challenges. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with such esteemed colleagues and to serve as the inaugural Vice President for Research and Innovation. Leveraging the talents and skills of our innovative TSU community members, the sky is the absolute limit. Together, we will soar to new heights and solidify our university as a R1 institution that disrupts the status quo while transforming nations.”

Dr. Penn-Marshall earned her B.S. in Biology and M.S. in Biology with a concentration in Environmental Science from Hampton University. She received her Ph.D. in Community Nutrition from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA.