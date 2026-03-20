POLITICIANS LOVE BLACKS DURING CAMPAIGN SEASON... BUT WHAT ABOUT AFTER?

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
Every election year, a familiar pattern unfolds across Houston’s Black communities. The streets get busier. Church pews get more crowded on Sundays. Community centers suddenly become press conference backdrops. Candidates who rarely walk our neighborhoods the other three years of their term now can’t seem to stay away. They shake hands in Third Ward, pose for photos in Acres Homes, host roundtables in Sunnyside, and promise investment in historically overlooked areas like South Park and Kashmere Gardens.
During campaign season, Black Houston isn’t invisible. It’s essential. We are called “the backbone of the vote.” We are praised for our resilience, our culture, our economic power, and our loyalty at the polls. Campaign ads feature our churches, our barbershops, our small businesses, and our families. Politicians speak passionately about closing wealth gaps, improving schools, addressing crime, expanding healthcare, and protecting voting rights.
But once Election Day passes and the victory speeches end, many residents begin asking the same question:
What changed? For far too many neighborhoods, the answer feels like: not enough. Potholes remain. Underfunded schools continue struggling. Grocery store access stays limited in food desert areas. Infrastructure repairs get delayed. Affordable housing conversations stall while gentrification accelerates property taxes and pushes long-time residents out of communities their families built decades ago.
The frustration isn’t rooted in cynicism— it’s rooted in lived experience. Houston’s African American voters have historically shown up in decisive numbers. In local, state, and national elections, Black turnout has often been the difference-maker in tight races. Political strategists know it. Campaign managers know it. Candidates know it. That’s why outreach intensifies in our neighborhoods every election cycle.
But voting power without policy follow- through creates a cycle of seasonal attention rather than sustained partnership. Residents in historic Black neighborhoods often point out how quickly campaign offices disappear after elections. Phone calls that once got returned suddenly go to voicemail. Town halls become less frequent. Budget priorities shift. New developments appear—but not always in ways that benefit long-standing residents.
Economic development becomes a particularly sensitive topic. Houston is booming in many sectors— energy, healthcare, tech expansion, port growth—but many Black neighborhoods still fight for equitable access to contracts, capital, and workforce pipelines tied to that growth. Small Black- owned businesses often say they hear promises about grants, procurement inclusion, and city partnerships, yet struggle to see consistent execution.
Education remains another core concern. Parents in historically Black districts continue advocating for updated facilities, expanded programs, and teacher retention investments. While progress has occurred in pockets, disparities in resources and outcomes remain visible—and voters notice when education reform is louder on campaign flyers than in policy budgets.
Public safety conversations are equally complex. Residents want safe streets—but also fair policing, community engagement, and investment in prevention programs. Candidates often campaign on balanced approaches, but once in office, communities watch closely to see whether those commitments hold or shift under political pressure.
Faith leaders across Houston frequently remind congregations that voting is both a civic duty and a spiritual responsibility. Many pastors emphasize discernment— encouraging members to look beyond speeches and examine track records, policy votes, funding allocations, and long-term engagement with the community.
“Campaign presence is not the same as community partnership,” one local minister recently told his congregation. “You have to watch what leaders do when cameras aren’t around.” The rise of younger voters has also changed the political landscape.