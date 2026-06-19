LEGACY OF JUNETEENTH

It was not an easy fight. Many lawmakers did not think a new holiday was necessary, or they did not understand why Juneteenth mattered. But Edwards did not give up. He spent months talking to people, explaining the history, and convincing other politicians to vote for his bill. His hard work paid off. The bill passed, and on January 1, 1980, Texas became the very first state in the country to make Juneteenth an official paid state holiday. Because of his efforts, Edwards became known across the state as “Mr. Juneteenth.” He spent the rest of his life traveling and encouraging other states to follow Texas’s lead.

While Al Edwards was working through the legal system in Austin, Texas, another champion was working in Fort Worth. Her name was Opal Lee, and she is often called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”