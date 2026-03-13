IDENTITY CRISIS

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix release, “Joe’s College Road Trip,” may be packaged as a comedy, but for Black America, it feels like something far more urgent. What looks like a loud, laugh-filled journey between a grandfather and his college-bound grandson quietly unfolds into a reflection of who we are, where we are headed, and what we refuse to let be erased. Beneath the punchlines and roadside chaos sits a question that strikes at the heart of Addressing Current & Historical Realities Affecting Our Community: Can we truly move forward if we disconnect from the foundation that carried us here?
The film centers on Joe Simmons, the unfiltered elder many audiences recognize from Tyler Perry’s extended universe, and his grandson B.J., a bright young man preparing to tour colleges and step into adulthood. On the surface, it’s generational humor. Joe is loud, stubborn, and unapologetically old school. B.J. is disciplined, academic, and laser-focused on success. But what unfolds on that highway is more than family banter. It is a symbolic journey that mirrors what is happening in Black households across this nation right now.
Our young people are entering prestigious universities, launching startups, earning advanced degrees, and breaking ceilings that once felt cemented shut. This progress is real. It is hard-earned. It is historic. Yet at the same time, Black America
is navigating renewed debates about how our history is taught, how our contributions are acknowledged,
and whether equity initiatives meant to close gaps will be protected or dismantled. In classrooms across the country, discussions about race, systemic inequality, and historical truth are being challenged.
In boardrooms and corporate spaces, diversity efforts are under scrutiny. In politics, conversations about voting rights, economic disparities, and criminal justice reform remain unresolved. Against that backdrop, Joe’s insistence that his grandson understand his roots feels less comedic and more prophetic. The tension between Joe and B.J. represents
a deeper cultural dialogue. B.J. symbolizes a generation that has been told education is the path, credentials are the currency, and upward mobility is the goal. Joe symbolizes the generation that survived redlining, discrimination, underfunded schools, and systemic barriers that textbooks rarely capture in full. He carries memory. He carries scars. He carries context. And he refuses to let it be forgotten in the rush toward achievement.
What makes the film powerful is that it does not present education as the enemy. It celebrates ambition. It honors progress. But it questions whether success without identity leaves something missing. A degree alone does not teach cultural grounding. A resume does not automatically provide historical awareness. A promotion does not replace pride in ancestry. The scenic route Joe forces B.J. to take becomes a metaphor for the detours our community has always had to navigate — the long way around exclusion, the extra effort to prove worth, the resilience required when doors were shut.
Today, Black families are having real conversations about how to prepare their children not just academically, but emotionally and culturally. Parents are asking how to equip their sons and daughters to excel in competitive spaces while maintaining a strong sense of self. There is pride in watching our youth rise, but there is also concern about whether they are being grounded in the fullness of our history. Joe’s loud voice may be comedic, but his message is clear: know who you are before the world tries to define you.
The film also quietly speaks to Black manhood. B.J. is preparing to become a professional. Joe is preparing him to become a man. And those are not always the same thing. In a society where Black men are often stereotyped, scrutinized, and over- policed, the need for strong identity and self-awareness is not optional — it is survival. Joe’s tough love reflects a style of parenting and mentorship shaped by necessity. Older generations often communicated through blunt correction because the stakes were life-altering. Younger generations are navigating a digital age that requires different tools — emotional intelligence, adaptability, strategic thinking. The movie suggests that these generations are not at odds; they are incomplete without each other.
As HBCUs experience renewed attention and Black students continue to pursue higher education at growing rates, the national conversation about access, affordability, and inclusion remains active. Economic gaps persist. Student loan burdens disproportionately impact Black graduates. Wealth disparities continue to widen. And in many urban communities, school funding inequities remain a harsh reality. In that context, a road trip to tour campuses is not a simple rite of passage. It represents hope, pressure, sacrifice, and expectation.
By the time the credits roll, it becomes clear that the destination was never the main point. The real journey was internal. The laughter softens the delivery, but the meaning lands with weight: progress without grounding can leave us drifting. Success without identity can feel hollow. And ambition without memory risks repeating what history has already taught us.
For a community that has fought to preserve its story against erasure, “Joe’s College Road Trip” feels timely. It entertains, yes. But it also reminds us that our history is not a footnote. Our culture is not an accessory. Our identity is not optional. As Black America continues to strive, achieve, and ascend, this film whispers a truth we already know deep down — before we chase the future, we must secure our foundation. That is not just a movie message. That is a generational mandate.