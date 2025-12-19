DATA SHOWS BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS HIT THE HARDEST

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
In Houston, a city full of rich Black history and culture, a painful truth is becoming impossible to ignore. Life expectancy is not equal across the city. In some neighborhoods, people are living close to 89 years. But in several predominantly Black neighbor- hoods, the average life expectancy drops to around 65 or 66 years. That is a gap of more than 23 years. And for many Black families, this gap isn’t just a number. It shows up in the early deaths of parents, grandparents, siblings and neighbors who should still be here.
Researchers studying Houston’s neighborhoods found that race, environment and income are shaping health long before someone visits a doctor. In the neighborhoods with the shortest life spans, about one third of the residents are Black. In the neighborhoods with the longest life spans, only about one tenth of the residents are Black. These differences reflect patterns that have existed for generations, where Black communities were pushed into areas with fewer grocery stores, fewer parks, more pollution and less investment.
If you look at certain parts of north and east Houston, the numbers tell the story clearly. In Acres Homes, life expectancy has been measured at around 66 years. In some parts of Kashmere Gardens and nearby areas, life expectancy falls in the high sixties. Meanwhile, several areas on the west side of Houston have averages in the mid to upper eighties. These are two completely different experiences inside the same city, and Black residents consistently live in the neighborhoods that fall on the shorter end of the spectrum.
The issue goes far beyond genetics. Students in a Houston health program recently learned that only about 10 percent of cancer comes from inherited genes. The rest is shaped by lifestyle and environment. One of the students said she was shocked to realize this because so many people in her community had cancer, and she assumed it was genetic. But research shows the environment around you, including pollution, stress, food access and even the billboards on your street, has a much bigger impact than most families ever knew.
Food access is one of the biggest problems Black neighborhoods face. In many areas, the closest food options are fast-food restaurants or corner stores full of chips, sodas and highly processed meals. A leader from a diabetes organization said families are constantly surrounded by inexpensive food that is the worst for long-term health. Even when people want to cook at home, food banks don’t always have the right ingredients, and full grocery stores are often miles away. Families pass down traditional meals from generation to generation, but without access to fresh ingredients, those meals become high in salt, sugar and fat.
To help raise awareness, the diabetes organization recently worked with the city to place twenty- three billboards around Houston. They were placed specifically in communities that deal with high diabetes and obesity rates. But the people leading the effort admit that billboards alone won’t solve anything. Families need actual access to fresh food. They need nearby grocery stores. They need neighborhoods that support healthy living instead of making it impossible.
Environmental conditions add another layer of danger. In some historically Black neighborhoods, families live near old industrial sites, contaminated soil, heavy traffic corridors and aging infrastructure. Parents often raise children in areas where the air is harder to breathe, the water quality is inconsistent and the land has not been cleaned up properly for decades. These are conditions that no neighborhood should be asked to tolerate.
One of Houston’s leading researchers on health disparities said something powerful. She said health providers and researchers cannot walk into Black neighborhoods and simply tell people what to change. She believes the first step is listening. She said providers must understand how Black families communicate, how they make health decisions and what they value culturally. She explained that building trust is the foundation for any real progress because these communities were often ignored or mistreated in the past.
If Houston truly wants to close its life expectancy gap, the city must invest directly into Black neighborhoods. That means repairing sidewalks so seniors can walk safely, opening full grocery stores instead of more fast-food chains, creating safe parks, improving transportation and cleaning up pollution. It also means training health professionals who understand and respect the communities they serve.
Right now, in Houston, a ZIP code predicts more about a Black person’s health than their genetics do. It predicts whether someone will grow old surrounded by family or whether they will leave this world too soon. It predicts whether children will have access to healthy food or grow up with health problems stacked against them from the start. For Black Houstonians, this isn’t just a statistic. It is everyday life. It is a justice issue. And it is long past time for the city to treat it like one.