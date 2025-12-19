DATA SHOWS BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS HIT THE HARDEST

Researchers studying Houston’s neighborhoods found that race, environment and income are shaping health long before someone visits a doctor. In the neighborhoods with the shortest life spans, about one third of the residents are Black. In the neighborhoods with the longest life spans, only about one tenth of the residents are Black. These differences reflect patterns that have existed for generations, where Black communities were pushed into areas with fewer grocery stores, fewer parks, more pollution and less investment.

If you look at certain parts of north and east Houston, the numbers tell the story clearly. In Acres Homes, life expectancy has been measured at around 66 years. In some parts of Kashmere Gardens and nearby areas, life expectancy falls in the high sixties. Meanwhile, several areas on the west side of Houston have averages in the mid to upper eighties. These are two completely different experiences inside the same city, and Black residents consistently live in the neighborhoods that fall on the shorter end of the spectrum.