BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT CLIMBS ACROSS TEXAS

A wave of criticism is growing after reports revealed that federal agencies have quietly reduced or eliminated long-standing efforts to recognize Black history, including ending free admission days at national parks for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth. The changes, made with little public explanation, have triggered backlash from historians, educators, and civil rights advocates who say the move represents a deeper erosion of public commitment to acknowledging Black history in America.

For years, free access on these dates allowed families—particularly those from working-class and historically excluded communities—to visit national parks and historic sites tied to the nation’s story. Advocates argue these days carried meaning far beyond waived entrance fees. They symbolized recognition, inclusion, and a national willingness to honor the struggles and contributions of Black Americans in shared public spaces.