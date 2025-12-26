BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT CLIMBS ACROSS TEXAS

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
A wave of criticism is growing after reports revealed that federal agencies have quietly reduced or eliminated long-standing efforts to recognize Black history, including ending free admission days at national parks for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth. The changes, made with little public explanation, have triggered backlash from historians, educators, and civil rights advocates who say the move represents a deeper erosion of public commitment to acknowledging Black history in America.
For years, free access on these dates allowed families—particularly those from working-class and historically excluded communities—to visit national parks and historic sites tied to the nation’s story. Advocates argue these days carried meaning far beyond waived entrance fees. They symbolized recognition, inclusion, and a national willingness to honor the struggles and contributions of Black Americans in shared public spaces.
Historians warn that national parks and federally managed landmarks are not neutral places. They help shape how history is remembered and who is seen as belonging in the American narrative. Quietly removing recognition tied to major Black historical moments, critics say, sends a message that these stories are becoming less valued at the federal level.
Civil rights groups also expressed concern over the lack of transparency. Many say the absence of public announcements suggests an intentional effort to avoid scrutiny while dismantling programs that once promoted broader access and education. In a political climate where debates over race, history, and education remain highly charged, the rollback has reignited fears that progress made over decades is being reversed without public input.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., are seen by many as foundational to understanding American democracy. Removing their recognition from national institutions, advocates argue, risks narrowing public memory and limiting opportunities for younger generations to engage with the full scope of the nation’s past.
As pressure mounts, historians and community leaders are calling for accountability and restoration of these recognition efforts. For many, the issue is not just about access to parks, but about whether Black history continues to hold a visible and respected place in the public life of the country.