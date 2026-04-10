BE CAREFUL WHO YOU VOTE FOR

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
In every election season, promises come fast and loud. Campaign ads flood our screens. Speeches grow more passionate. Slogans get sharper. But when the rallies end and the cameras turn off, one simple truth remains: your vote is power. And power should never be handed away lightly.
For generations, Black communities have understood that the right to vote was not freely given. It was fought for. It cost blood, jobs, safety, and in some cases, lives. The same can be said for many Hispanic families who overcame barriers to citizenship, language discrimination, and voter suppression. That history alone should make us pause before casting a ballot based on emotion, hype, or frustration.
Too often, political campaigns focus on symbolism instead of substance. A photo-op in the neighborhood. A speech at a church. A viral soundbite that spreads across social media. But representation without results is empty. Handshakes do not equal housing. Slogans do not lower grocery bills. Applause does not fix schools.
Be careful who you give your vote to.
Voting is not about personality. It is not about who speaks the loudest or trends the most online. It is about policy. It is about track records. It is about asking tough questions: Did this candidate invest in our communities before election season? Did they support legislation that improved healthcare for minority-owned businesses? Did their leadership increase or reduce economic inequality? These are measurable questions with measurable answers.
History shows that no political party has a permanent claim to any group of people. Communities that vote without conditions often find themselves taken for granted. When politicians believe your vote is automatic, they have little incentive to compete
for your needs. Real political strength comes from leverage — from making candidates earn support with concrete commitments.
But accountability works both ways. We must also take responsibility as voters. Research matters. Understanding how local, state, and federal policies impact daily life matters. Too many people focus only on the presidential race while ignoring school board elections, city council seats, district attorneys, and state legislators. Yet these local positions often have the most direct impact on our neighborhoods, policing, education, and economic development.
Emotions can cloud judgment. Anger at one party can push people to the other without examining whether that alternative truly aligns with their long-term interests. Frustration with rising costs or crime can make bold promises sound appealing. But promises without a detailed plan are simply words.
Be careful who you give your vote to.
Ask yourself: Who
benefits if this candidate wins? Who loses? What policies will change? Who will be appointed to positions of power? How will federal dollars be distributed? What protections will remain in place? These are not partisan questions. They are practical ones.
The power of the Black and Hispanic vote has reshaped American politics time and time again. That influence should not be treated as a reactionary tool but as a strategic instrument. Voting should be thoughtful, not impulsive. Strategic, not emotional. Based on facts, not fear.
Democracy works best when voters demand results, not just rhetoric. It works best when communities organize beyond election cycles and track whether leaders fulfill their commitments. It works best when citizens remember that a ballot is not a gift — it is an investment.
And every investment deserves careful consideration.
Before you check that box, pause. Research. Reflect. Ask what tangible outcomes will follow. Because once your vote is cast, the consequences — good or bad — belong to all of us.
Be careful who you give your vote to.