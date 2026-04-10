BE CAREFUL WHO YOU VOTE FOR

Too often, political campaigns focus on symbolism instead of substance. A photo-op in the neighborhood. A speech at a church. A viral soundbite that spreads across social media. But representation without results is empty. Handshakes do not equal housing. Slogans do not lower grocery bills. Applause does not fix schools.

Be careful who you give your vote to.

Voting is not about personality. It is not about who speaks the loudest or trends the most online. It is about policy. It is about track records. It is about asking tough questions: Did this candidate invest in our communities before election season? Did they support legislation that improved healthcare for minority-owned businesses? Did their leadership increase or reduce economic inequality? These are measurable questions with measurable answers.