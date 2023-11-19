NATHANIEL LEE WADE

In his early years, Nathaniel grew up in the Acres Homes neighborhood in Houston, Texas, later moving to the Studewood neighborhood in his formative teenage years. He would spend his summers on his grandfather Dee Duncan’s dairy farm in Moscow, Texas where he made many fond memories growing up in the country life alongside his grandfather who he loved dearly. This molded his love for the country life. He attended A.B. Anderson Elementary, Allen Elementary and Frank Black Junior High, graduating in the class of 1978 from Booker T. Washington High School where he played a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and football for Booker T. Washington Golden War Eagles. After graduation he went on to coach little league football for the Clark Park Warriors, as well as T-Ball. He was great with children.

He further went on to become director of the Houston Community College Intramural League where he also coached and played. Nathaniel loved professional baseball, football, and basketball. After many jobs including working at Sears Roebuck as an assistant manager and cashier, and Exxon as security, he went on to make a career with the Texas Department of Corrections where he retired as a Sergeant of Corrections after 20 years at the Ramsey I unit in Rosharon, Texas. He moved on to obtain his CDL and started a new career with Houston METRO as a professional bus driver where he was until his passing. He also enjoyed old western movies & western TV shows, as well as old Hollywood musicals. He acquired his love for old Hollywood musicals from sitting and watching alongside his late father, Daniel Wade.

He had a vast, indepth knowledge of all the old Hollywood actors and their careers. He also loved US and world history and knew something about anything in US or world history, as well as enjoyed current politics. Nathaniel also enjoyed dancing and was known to be a very good Zydeco and country western dancer, spending hours on the dance floor showing off his unique style and amazing talent. Nathaniel met Delia Q. Sanchez in July 2000 and later married. They had no children except for their beloved horses, Hondo, Sunshine, Velvet, Dante, Stormy and the baby of the herd and greatest joy, Reina. Nathaniel enjoyed participating in trail rides, beach rides, parades and showing family and friends how to ride.

Nathaniel departed this life at home surrounded by the love of his wife, family and friends on October 24, 2023. He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Delia Q. Sanchez, brothers Daniel E. Wade (Tina), Barry E. Wade (Renita), Ricky D. Wade, Anthony E. Wade (Cynthia), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends who were all very near and dear to his heart. A visitation for Nathaniel will be held Sunday, November 5, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Calvary Hill Funeral Home, 21723 Aldine-Westfield Road, Humble, TX 77338. A celebration of life will occur Sunday, November 5, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 21723 Aldine-Westfield Road, Humble, TX 77338. A repass will occur Sunday, November 5, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 21723 Aldine Westfield Rd, TX 77338-. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CalvaryHillFuneralHome.com for the Wade family.