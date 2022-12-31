National Alumnae Association of Spelman College(NAASC) Houston Chapter was established in 1980 to bring Spelman College graduates together to change the world in their community, recruit Spelman College students, and raise scholarship money. NAASC Houston is proud to have raised over $100,000 that has helped Houston and surrounding area students attend Spelman College.

Spelman College Alumnae and Current Spelman students gathered to create baskets that the Girl Scout Troop will distribute to families in need for Christmas. During this event, NAASC Houston announced four scholarship winners for Houston and surrounding area students. Three $2,500 scholarships were awarded. A special scholarship for $400 was created in Honor of Spelman Alumnae Lashell Bryant C ’75. Her daughters and Spelman Alumnae, Lorraine and Gere’ Cole, requested donations for a scholarship in their mother’s honor instead of flowers. NAASC Houston has created a fantastic legacy of love that continues to give back to our community by supporting brilliant scholars who become extraordinary Spelman women.

