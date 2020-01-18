Munchie alert: Dunkin partners with Snoop Dogg

Spread the love









HOLLYWOOD – Shout out to the ‘Doggfather,’ ‘Uncle Snoop,’ ‘Snoop Lion’ or whatever he is calling himself these days for continuing to keep those multiple streams of income flowing in!

For a limited time, Dunkin (formerly Dunkin Donuts) is now offering the “C” Sandwich, which is a plant-based sausage patty on a glazed donut. The company says it was inspired by Snoop’s love for glazed donuts and plant-based proteins, if you know what we mean.

Snoop is definitely on a roll and, like his former mentor Dr. Dre, has come a long way from his “The Chronic” days.

Not only is he making hand-over-fist money with Dunkin, he is cleaning up in his VH1 reality show, “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” in addition to releasing a new cookbook, “From Crook to Cook.”

