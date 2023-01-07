Missouri City Mayor Robin Elackatt and Councilwoman Lynn Clouser present the 2nd Annual Veterans Appreciation Christmas Meal. All veterans, their families as well as family members of fallen veterans were invited to this joyous Christmas luncheon prepared by the leadership who invited them to fellowship. Special thanks to sponsors Fort Bend County Tejano Democrats and H-E-B. This delicious food was catered by Boogie’s Chicago Style BBQ. What a way to honor our Veterans’ great service to our country. Texas Congressional Representative Ronald Reynolds was in attendance to thank our Veterans for their sacrifice for our country.