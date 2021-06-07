Millard House tapped to lead HISD

After a lengthy process of gathering stakeholder input, a nationwide search that included a diverse pool of applicants, and a comprehensive interview process, the HISD Board of Education has announced Millard House as the lone finalist for superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.

Grenita Lathan, Ph.D., served as Interim Superintendent for the district for the past three years. After being passed over for the permanent job more than once, she has accepted a position as the Superintendent of the Springfield Missouri Public Schools.

HISD says House currently serves as Director of Schools (Superintendent) of Clarksville-Montgomery School Systems in Clarksville, Tennessee, and is a great fit to serve the district as its next leader.

“As we regain our footing from a difficult year navigating the pandemic, it’s an opportunity to start anew and lay the groundwork for the important decisions and strategies we will need to implement to address the loss of learning and the mental and emotional toll our students and staff have experienced,” said R. Patriciak K. Allen, board president.”I am proud that our new superintendent will be inheriting a passionate, diverse, resilient team that is focused on investing in the whole child.”

The board will officially vote on the position at its June meeting. Pending approval, after the expiration of the 21-day period, Mr. House will begin his role as superintendent in June 2021.