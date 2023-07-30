Melanie C. Bivens envisioned providing artistic exposure to underserved youth in Houston and surrounding areas through a high-quality, affordable summer camp learning experience. After three weeks of learning the essential aspects of Musical Theatre through singing, acting, and dancing, the young artist presented their final showcase. Excited, focused, and energetic, these young artists were terrific at their Summer 2023 showcase.

Melanie received her bachelor’s in music education (BME) from Texas Wesleyan University and her Master of Sacred Music (MSM) from the University of Saint Thomas. Melanie is known for her dynamic Music Workshops where she inspires musicians, singers, and church leaders locally and as far away as Johannesburg & Cape Town, South Africa. Melanie loves pursuing her musical passion.

Melodies by Melanie Performing Arts program utilize Celebrity Master Class Clinician like Singing Sensation DeQuina Moore, Tony Award Winning Theater Educator Roshunda Jones Koumba, and Kendrick Brown. The little artists are getting exposed to working professional actors. Congratulations to Melanie and her team for producing an awesome showcase. Thank you to the sisters of Lake Houston Friendship Society, Inc. for donating $2,500 to this worthy cause. Thank you for offering the little artists of Houston this great opportunity.