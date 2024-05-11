MEGAN THEE STALLION’S $35K DONATION

With a $35,000 donation from Grammy-award winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s non profit organization and the help of 50- plus volunteers, Harris County Precinct One wrapped up renovations today at the Finnigan Youth Education Town (YET), which included improving rooms for meditation activities, literacy, technology and fine arts. mind, foster healthy behaviors, and help them develop essential life skills,” Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said. “In particular, I’m extremely thankful for her contributions to improvements to the Literacy Room, which includes new banned books and space for meditation. As the right to read is under attack in Texas, which includes banning books and eliminating libraries in HISD, kids need safe spaces and robust access to literature.” Also, Commissioner Ellis proclaimed Thursday as “Megan Thee Stallion Day.” “. . . Harris County Precinct One invests in and champions causes Megan ee Stallion is in solidarity with – from pointed Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, which honors her parents, also brought 50 volunteers who she calls “hotties” to the Fifth Ward community center to help with the renovations, which included painting, carpeting, new furniture, Apple products (MacBooks), state-of-the art podcasting hardware and so ware, as well as selected “banned” books.
“I want to personally thank Megan Thee Stallion and her foundation for the generous support that will help us advance our mission to provide every child with activities and experiences that nurture their body and programming at our community centers for children and seniors to implementing alternative responses to policing and investing millions in reducing maternal mortality rates that disproportionately a ect Black women,” the proclamation reads. “We salute her unwavering love for the people of Houston and Harris County and mirror that deep commitment and investment.” e YET, along with the precinct’s Lincoln Community Center in Acres Homes, serves 5,000-plus children, teens, young adults and seniors annually. e two centers o er free year-round, out of-school enrichment programming to caretakers and MEGAN THEE STALLION’S $35K DONATION By: David Ellison (Commissioner Pct 1) LOCAL 4 AFRAMNEWS.COM May 10, 2024 GREATER HOUSTON EDITION their children from underserved and vulnerable communities.
Programs are constructed with a well-rounded focus on recreational, educational, and social emotional development. At the YET, the Pete & Thomas Foundation funded renovations to the Literacy Room that addresses literacy loss and regression through hands-on tutoring and curricula by partner organizations like the Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools. Before the renovations, YET's hundreds of books were inaccessible because of the lack of bookshelves. In addition, the Literacy Room now includes meditation space for a serene, quiet and peaceful
The two centers offer free year-round, out-of-school enrichment programming to caretakers and Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools. Before the renovations, YET’s hundreds of books were inaccessible because of the lack of bookshelves. In addition, the Literacy Room now includes meditation space for a serene, quiet and peaceful atmosphere where youth can take a brief retreat for meditation or re-election. Many who experience anxiety, frustration or uneasiness will benefit from a place to regroup. This also aligns with Megan Thee Stallion’s initiatives on addressing anxiety and stress. Another improved room is the Technology and Computer Lab. e old computers, while functional, were outdated. The lab now has functional equipment that is relevant to today’s world, including tablets, game consoles (with educational programs), STEM Kits and more. Most of the children served do not have access to this technology.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.