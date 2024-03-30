MAN VERSUS MALE

Twenty- first century America is spiritually characterized by untold socio-economic societal confusion. There was no moral confusion in Jesus. Jesus was spiritually able to integrate both divinity and humanity. All humans are tripart beings, soul, mind, body, and so was Jesus, but Jesus was able to morally integrate the tripart nature of his being. Unfortunately, because of the sinful nature of human beings, some men find it difficult to morally integrate esh and spirit. In fact, some men lose spiritual contact with the divine-soul-man dimension in their being, and their minds ip to their worldly maleness rather than Godly man-ness.

A man’s mind must be of God, because it is written: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: but made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in the fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2: 6-8).

Praise be to God! The question is why is there so much spiritual moral confusion in American society? Herein lies the answer, the spirit of the devil is the author of confusion, and the spirit of the devil influences the immoral character of the world. On the other hand, the Spirit of God is characterized by love, joy, obedience, and peace. it is why faithful Christian believers can boldly declare that the joy they have the world did not give, and the world cannot take it away.

The devil introduced confusion and disobedience into the world in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve by influencing Eve to violate God’s command not to eat of the tree in the center of the Garden of Eden. Don’t mess with the apples, because the apple on the tree will become the pear on the ground if you get the socio-spiritual drift . In the twenty-first century, there is a profound spiritual di erence between man and male. Too many individuals have flipped the spiritual and biological script, especially in the Black community. Male is a biologically sex status designation that is eternal in the heavens. Biological sex status designations occur at conception: male and female. There are no in between biological sex status designations: “And God said, let us make man in our image, a er our likeness:” (Genesis 1: 26).

The image of God is spiritual, not anthropological. Man is Spirit. Male is biology, and we are devilishly attempting to make biology sociopsychology. Herein lies one of the major socio-spiritual problems in twenty- first century America, too many men are devilishly caught-up in their maleness (biology) rather than their spiritual man-ness, and therefore, they become a male of the world rather than a man of God!