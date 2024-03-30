MAN VERSUS MALE

Twenty- first century America is spiritually characterized by untold socio-economic societal confusion. There was no moral confusion in Jesus. Jesus was spiritually able to integrate both divinity and humanity. All humans are tripart beings, soul, mind, body, and so was Jesus, but Jesus was able to morally integrate the tripart nature of his being. Unfortunately, because of the sinful nature of human beings, some men find it difficult to morally integrate esh and spirit. In fact, some men lose spiritual contact with the divine-soul-man dimension in their being, and their minds ip to their worldly maleness rather than Godly man-ness.
A man’s mind must be of God, because it is written: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: but made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in the fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2: 6-8).
Praise be to God! The question is why is there so much spiritual moral confusion in American society? Herein lies the answer, the spirit of the devil is the author of confusion, and the spirit of the devil influences the immoral character of the world. On the other hand, the Spirit of God is characterized by love, joy, obedience, and peace. it is why faithful Christian believers can boldly declare that the joy they have the world did not give, and the world cannot take it away.
The devil introduced confusion and disobedience into the world in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve by influencing Eve to violate God’s command not to eat of the tree in the center of the Garden of Eden. Don’t mess with the apples, because the apple on the tree will become the pear on the ground if you get the socio-spiritual drift . In the twenty-first century, there is a profound spiritual di erence between man and male. Too many individuals have flipped the spiritual and biological script, especially in the Black community. Male is a biologically sex status designation that is eternal in the heavens. Biological sex status designations occur at conception: male and female. There are no in between biological sex status designations: “And God said, let us make man in our image, a er our likeness:” (Genesis 1: 26).
The image of God is spiritual, not anthropological. Man is Spirit. Male is biology, and we are devilishly attempting to make biology sociopsychology. Herein lies one of the major socio-spiritual problems in twenty- first century America, too many men are devilishly caught-up in their maleness (biology) rather than their spiritual man-ness, and therefore, they become a male of the world rather than a man of God!
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.