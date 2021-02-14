Making Your Own ‘Black History’

Share this article



Wisdom is extremely valuable in making your own history because wisdom comes from God. It is written: “Forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee.” The spiritual key to making your own history is learning to become your own best friend rather than your worst self-enemy, because “As it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” Allowing God’s desires to become your desires is the key to positive self-development and positive history making.

The world cannot give nor take peace from individuals; therefore, individuals should not allow their hearts be troubled neither be afraid of what man can do. Thus, individuals should not live by the flesh, because: “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh.” All human history should be about building the Kingdom of God on Earth; which in turn, is about building a God-conscience in individuals regardless of skin-color. The evil of slavery was the ungodly-systematic-programmatic and symbolism efforts of Whites to indoctrinate Blacks into self-hatred-degradation based upon skin color. The primary racist means of self-denigration became the destruction of nuclear family units. Additionally, the false Christian doctrine given to Blacks by Whites only served as religious doctrinal other-worldly reinforcement: “pie in the sky, get yours when you die.” Unfortunately, far too many Black pastors became proponents of a style of preaching that perpetuated this form of psychological-tension-reductionism-religious and self-enslavement to false religious-doctrines. Making you “your best friend” is the key to positive history making, because Black history begins with a positive “Who Am I Experience?” If your individual answer is “I am a child of God,” then you can make your own history; not become a hero-worshipper because God is the only hero! Hence, all history is salvation history because God sees us before we see ourselves. Black history should never become hero-worshiping. Becoming your own best friend is the spiritual-key to successful living rather than having material success in life.

The keys to becoming your own best friend: