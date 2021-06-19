Spread the love

















Love thy neighbor is a spiritual command that has both interpersonal and nation-state implications, because neither material nor non-material walls make for good neighbors. The spiritual concept neighbor is not constricted by distance, skin-color, walls, wealth, nation-state hood, political party designations or any other socio-economic barriers. Hence, an individual must love his neighbor simply because God loves US. This is why individuals must know that your neighbors are anyone you come in contact with! The spiritual key to living is learning to love others as an individual loves himself or herself. An acknowledgement of this profound spiritual reality militates against social conflicts. Problems and hellishness occur in relationships interpersonally, institutionally or societally when individuals selfishly fall in love with themselves rather than loving others as they love themselves. A perfect example is the insurrection that occurred on January 6th, 2021. These individuals only love themselves and Trump. God, country and others are not in the equation. Thus, there is no life that is not lived in community, and no community not lived under the reality of God that equal is equal, not equal is more or less equal. This spiritual concept is difficult for ungodly minds to understand.

The concept of loving and understanding who our neighbors are is a spiritually taught and learned civic precept. Neighborliness must be taught and exampled in our families, our churches and our educational institutions as a citizenship requirement. We know that this is not effectively and spiritually being taught because our prisons are overcrowded, and mass murders are frequent occurrences. To come to grips with this reality as Americans, we must spiritually decide what kind of nation-state we desire to be. The decision has already been spiritually made by God. Will someone please inform Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and Donald Trump’s White Nationalists Groups that America constitutionally decided in (1776) what kind of nation we will be based upon The Preamble and the Articles of the Constitution! Will someone please run and tell Trump Loyalists before they destroy themselves that America will never change to what they desire US to be. America will always be a nation-state of the people, by the people, and for the people. This is why every American can sing with great exceptional enthusiasm: “God bless America, Land that I love. Stand beside her through the night with a light from above…”

Jesus had to overcome the graveyard mentalities of the hypocrites of His era. Just as we must overcome the hypocrisy and graveyard mentalities of the GOP and Trump Loyalists: my way or the highway. America, carnal-minded individuals can never become a neighbor to anyone, including themselves: “For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8: 6-8). Christian Right Hypocrites (Evangelicals), The GOP and Trump Loyalists, “Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report: if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Selah.